2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Can Go 600+ Miles on a Single Tank: Report

The fun-size 2022 Ford Maverick is a refreshing breath of fresh air in a world of new car bloat. And since the eclectic compact pickup is packaged with a hybrid powertrain as standard equipment on its base trim, it's bound to get some rather great fuel economy on the street. In testing, the EPA says the Maverick scored a combined combined fuel economy rating of 37 mpg—but apparently, the truck is capable of even more than that. First highlighted by users on Reddit, some newly-minted Maverick owners have taken to the forums this month to begin sharing their preliminary real-world mileage numbers, and the results are frankly incredible: almost 600 miles of range on a single tank.

via Maverick Truck Club forum, Mavforever

Maverick Truck Club member Mavforever posted a photo of the gauge cluster from their 2022 Maverick Lariat Hybrid ahead of its first fill-up. With an estimated 24 miles remaining, the truck had already gone an impressive 595.2 miles, meaning the potential for a 620-mile range was within reach. While unscientific, the 44.1 average mpg total calculated by the truck's computer is nearly 20 percent above the EPA's official number. Of the 595 miles, the cluster shows that approximately 270 were electric—that's nearly half of all miles traveled. Now, the Maverick has a regular parallel hybrid setup where the gas and electric powertrains are generally working together, and there is no user-selectable EV only mode. We've reached out to Ford to clarify whether that 269.9 figure represents distance traveled with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine off, or an estimate of the additional miles gained from having a hybrid altogether. Either way, the grand total is indisputable. Lest you think this is a one-off hypermiler, another user posted a photo of their Maverick XLT Hybrid at its first refueling with their truck achieving similar ratings, reaching 575 miles on a single tank with 19 miles of range left and averaging 42.8 mpg.

via Maverick Truck Club forum, Sylvester