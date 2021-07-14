2022 Chevy Colorado With New Trail Boss Package Is a Wallet-Friendly ZR2

A hell of a midsize truck the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 may be, but at nearly $10,000 more than a Z71, it's a bigger step up than most truck buyers can justify. Fortunately for them, the 2022 Chevy Colorado will bridge the gap by introducing a Silverado-mirroring Trail Boss package to augment the Colorado's off-road chops. Coming to 2022 Colorado LT and Z71 trims, Trail Boss will bundle functional rough-stuff upgrades with mild cosmetic tweaks. These consist of black badging and wheels—17-inchers borrowed from the ZR2—and red recovery hooks, ordinarily black on the Z71, and missing entirely from the still plenty-productive Colorado LT.

General Motors 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Trail Boss

More importantly, Trail Boss preps mid-trim Colorados for the trail, starting with an air dam delete. This allows Trail Boss buyers to bend down and see the package's added frontal and middle skid plates, which are an entirely new addition to the LT, and on the Z71 highlight its preexisting transfer case guard. It's not the only Trail Boss-Z71 synergy, either; its one-inch suspension-leveling kit pairs perfectly with the Z71's integral off-road suspension and automatic locking rear differential. Of course, Chevy stops the Trail Boss short from stepping on the toes of the top-trim ZR2. The halo Colorado remains the only way to get Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers, not to mention a wider stock track and a greater factory ride height.

General Motors 2022 Chevrolet Colorado LT Trail Boss