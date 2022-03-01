GM Dumps Lordstown Motors Stock as Electric Truck Startup Bleeds Cash

It's not news that Lordstown Motors is in big financial trouble. After Lordstown posted a fresh raft of losses on Monday, though, General Motors confirmed that it has sold $7.5 million worth of shares it held in the hopeful electric truck company. But a bailout from Foxconn looks set to keep Lordstown afloat, even before the startup's factory sale.

Lordstown purchased its only factory from GM after it pulled the plug on running its own operations there. Reportedly, the sale was for just $20 million and GM's share purchase was to help Lordstown find the funds for it. Ever since, Lordstown has been embroiled in chaos, and GM's investment has represented about five percent of Lordstown's overall value.

GM spokesperson Jim Cain told the Detroit Free Press that the shares got sold at the end of last year, on the open market. "We were a small investor in the company, the goal was to help facilitate the sale of the plant and the restart of production," Cain explained.