Why Your Next Pickup Should Be an Electric Truck

Can you feel the static electricity? Can you feel the buzz? Can you come up with another electricity pun, because we're all out? While much of the public's focus on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has centered around Tesla and its lineup of sedans and crossovers, one of the most profitable segments in the world is trucks, and they won't be left behind. Here in the States, trucks are the lifeblood of the automotive industry—seriously. Trucks make up more of new-car sales in the U.S. than any other type of vehicle by far. To put that into perspective, Ford's most popular offering across its entire lineup is the F-Series pickup, and it beat everything else by a very large margin—896,526 pickups vs. 448,071 Toyota RAV4s.

So it’s no wonder why automakers are readying a bunch of electric trucks for public consumption, including the Ford F-Series EV, the Tesla Cybertruck, and Rivian R1T. To better understand what’s coming, what’s here, and what you can expect from power, performance, towing, and charging, The Drive’s crack info team has put together this exhaustive guide to all things associated with electric trucks. Let’s do this! What Is an EV Pickup Truck? An EV pickup truck is exactly what it sounds like, a fully electric pickup truck that has all the same capabilities as regular internal-combustion-powered pickups. Which Manufacturers Make EV Pickup Trucks? There are a handful of automotive manufacturers that are currently planning EV pickup trucks, including Ford, General Motors, Tesla, Rivian, Nikola, Bollinger, Lordstown Motors, and Vanderhall.

What EV Pickup Trucks Are Coming? With every manufacturer jockeying to be the EV leader in consumer vehicles, nearly all of the major automotive manufacturers have hinted at or already revealed an EV pickup truck. Along with a handful of non-legacy automotive companies like Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola, the space is going to quickly fill up. And despite what Mr. Elon Musk will have you believe, there are currently no electric pickup trucks on sale right now. There are, however, many coming and many that have already opened preorder deposits. So here’s a list of every fully electric pickup truck coming down the pike.

Tesla Cybertruck There’s no Escaping Tesla’s brutalist Cybertruck. It’s an elephant in the room, with its brutalist design, supposedly bulletproof windows, and Musk’s penchant for talking when no one asked him to, and aims to be the first salvo on the pickup market. How Much Is the Cybertruck? Tesla claims the Cybertruck will start at $39,990 for the cheapest model. The longest-range model will start at $69,990. What Is the Range of the Cybertruck? The company states up to 500 miles on a single charge. What Are the Cybertruck’s Charging Capabilities? The company states up to Level 3 ultra-fast charging. What Are the Cybertruck’s Estimated Charge Speeds? Level 1 Charger: 20-27 hours (estimate), Level 2 Charger: 10-15 hours (estimate), Level 3 Charger: 30-50 minutes (estimate) What Are the Cybertruck’s Horsepower and Torque? Tesla claims the Cybertruck will have a max horsepower of 800 and 1,000 pound-feet of torque with the tri-motor truck. What Is the Cybertruck’s Tow Rating? The base model single-motor Cybertruck can supposedly tow up to 7,500 pounds, with the dual-motor and tri-motor Cybertrucks towing up to 10,000 pounds and 14,000 pounds respectively. What Is the Cybertruck’s Payload Rating? The company estimates 3,500 pounds. Where Will the Cybertruck Be Built? Tesla has secured a plot of land outside Austin, Texas, and says the Cybertruck will be built in that upcoming facility.

Rivian R1T Rivian burst onto the scene like the Kool-aid man, straight through a wall. The company took a far different approach to its engineering and hype compared to Tesla and has been far more methodical and less after Tesla’s promised but seemingly always elusive autonomy boondoggle. The R1T shows design and engineering restraint but does so in a highly pleasing way. How Much Is the R1T? The R1T will start below $69,000, but a final figure hasn’t been released. What Is the Range of the R1T? Rivian promises 400-plus miles, though that’s an estimated figure. What Are the R1T’s Charging Capabilities? The R1T will have up to Level 3 ultra-fast charging. What Are the R1T’s Estimated Charge Speeds? Level 1 Charger: 20-27 hours (estimate), Level 2 Charger: 10-15 hours (estimate), Level 3 Charger: 30-50 minutes (estimate) What Are the R1T’s Horsepower and Torque? The company claims up to 750 horsepower and 825 pound-feet is claimed. What Is the R1T’s Tow Rating? The company claims 11,000 pounds. What Is the R1T’s Payload Rating? The company claims 1,760 pounds. Where Will the R1T Be Built? According to the company, the R1T will be built in Normal, Illinois, home of Illinois State University.

Ford F-Series EV Did you ever doubt the makers of the most successful vehicle in the United States, the F-150, would get in on the EV truck action? Come on, son. How Much Is the F-Series EV? Unclear. Ford is set to debut the F-Series EV sometime later this year with more details. What Is the Range of the F-Series EV? Also unclear. We’ll get more details soon. What Are the F-Series EV’s Charging Capabilities? Because Ford partnered with Electrify America to install more electric vehicle charging stations around the U.S, we anticipate the F-150 EV will be able to use Level 3 ultra-fast chargers. What Are the F-Series EV’s Estimated Charge Speeds? To be announced. What Are the F-Series EV’s Horsepower and Torque? Ford recently stated that the F-Series EV will have more horsepower and torque than any F-150 on the market, which means more horsepower than the 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque from the F-150 Raptor. What Is the F-Series EV’s Tow Rating? Unknown, but given Ford’s commitment to tradesmen, it’s likely to follow the F-Series lineage of capable trucks. What Is the F-Series EV’s Payload Rating? That goes for payload, too. Where Will the F-Series EV’s Be Built? Ford recently debuted the plans for a new EV truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

GMC Hummer Oooh, baby, this was a leftfield debut. Well, announcement. Early into 2020, GM released a trailer that stated the Hummer brand would return. But instead of gas-guzzling bro-trucks, it’d return as a full battery-powered EV under the GMC banner. How Much Is the Hummer? We’ve got nothing at the moment. What Is the Range of the Hummer? You’ve got us. What Are the Hummer’s Charging Capabilities? Some? It’ll have some. What Are the Hummer’s Estimated Charge Speeds? Speeds will exist. What Are the Hummer’s Horsepower and Torque? Conceivably, many horsepowers and torques. What Is the Hummer’s Tow Rating? More than a bunny. What Is the Hummer’s Payload Rating? Less than an elephant. Where Will the Hummer Be Built? Somewhere.

Bollinger B2 For those who haven’t heard of Bollinger, allow us to make the grand introduction. The company is a small boutique EV builder out of Provo, Utah and it has a B1 SUV, a B2 SUV, and a truck in the works. How Much Is the B2? Are you sitting down? Good, it’s $125,000. What Is the Range of the B2? According to the EPA, 200-plus miles. What Are the B2’s Charging Capabilities? Up to Level 3 ultra-fast charging. What Are the B2’s Estimated Charge Speeds? Level 2: 10 hours. Level 3: 75 minutes. What Are the B2’s Horsepower and Torque? The B2 makes 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque. What Is the B2’s Tow Rating? Up to 7,500 pounds, which isn’t too shabby compared to the others on this list. What Is the B2’s Payload Rating? The B2 can withstand a whopping 5,001 pounds! That one could be a matter of life or death. Where Will the B2 Be Built? Oak Park, Michigan.

Lordstown Endurance Remember those “will they, won’t they” episodes on Friends? Yeah, that accurately describes Lordstown’s history as a business, as well as the Endurance pickup truck. How Much Is the Endurance? Lordstown claims the Endurance will start at $52,500. What Is the Range of the Endurance? Range is pegged at an estimated 250-plus miles. What Are the Endurance’s Charging Capabilities? Like the other trucks on the list, the Endurance will be capable of using Level 3 ultra-fast chargers. What Are the Endurance’s Estimated Charge Speeds? Level 2: 10.5 hours. Level 3: 30-60 minutes. What Are the Endurance’s Horsepower and Torque? Lordstown says the Endurance will have 600 horsepower but hasn’t stated torque numbers. What Is the Endurance’s Tow Rating? Lordstown estimates the Endurance can two 7,500 pounds. What Is the Endurance’s Payload Rating? About 2,200 pounds, but that’s still an estimate. Where Will the Endurance Be Built? The Endurance will be built in GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio plant. Get the name?

