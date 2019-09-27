Best Truck Driver Headsets: Keep Your Hands Free and Eyes Alert

Tips

A driver’s number-one concern should always be on the road ahead and what is around them. Even the best headset can be distracting, so make sure it is powered on, charged, and connected to Bluetooth before setting off on each trip.

You can add more foam or padding to the headset to increase its comfort. Wearing one for hours can be a strain on your head, so make sure you are comfortable.

Many headsets will allow you to switch out the earpiece for a more sizable and comfortable fit on your ear.

FAQs

Q: What does noise-canceling mean?

A: Noise-canceling for truck driver headsets does not mean it blocks sound from reaching your ears. Instead, it filters out the sound around you, so the receiver can better understand you.

Q: Is the earpiece adjustable to use on either ear?

A: Yes, each truck driver headset should have the capability to be used on either ear. The microphone can swivel around to face either direction, so you don’t have to leave it on just one side of your face.

Q: The headset keeps cutting out on me. How do I fix this?

A: This could be caused by a number of issues. One is you are in an area where your smartphone has bad reception. Or you could be too far away from your phone for the device to properly connect. For better reception and sound quality, consider keeping the phone closer to the device.

Final Thoughts

For drivers who want one of the best truck headsets with wireless connectivity and accessibility, consider the BlueParrot Bluetooth Headset.

Then there’s the Mpow Pro Trucker Bluetooth Headset, which features noise-canceling technology for a clearer conversation at a cheaper price.

Do you have a truck driver headset you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.