Best Truck Bed Extenders: Give Your Truck More Room in the Back

Tips

The right bed extender for you will depend in large part on what you plan to haul around. If you want something that will give you a little more room in the bed while keeping things organized, a clamshell extender is likely your best choice. However, if you plan on lugging around lumber, canoes, or other extremely long items, a T-bar-style model will be more appropriate.

Check your receiver before buying if you’re considering an extender that hitches onto the truck. Most extenders are compatible with two-inch receivers, but it’s always best to double-check before you put your credit card down.

Many extenders have reflectors or flags to increase visibility, but if yours doesn’t, be aware that you’ll likely need to fashion your own to be in compliance with traffic laws.

FAQs

Q: Are extenders universal?

A: Some are, but most are designed for specific makes and models of trucks. Be sure that the extender you’re considering will be compatible with your vehicle before making a purchase.

Q: How easy are extenders to install?

A: Most are designed to be put on or taken off in a few minutes, so installation shouldn’t be too challenging. The first time may be a bit of a pain, though, so read the instructions carefully.

Q: Will I have to damage my truck to install one?

A: It depends on the extender. Most hitch-mounted units will slip right into a receiver, assuming you have one installed. Others require drilling a few holes in the frame for installation. Regardless, any damage should be minimal and unobtrusive.

Final Thoughts

We feel the AMP Research BedXTender HD is a smart choice for the everyday user, as it can provide a few extra feet of room with the tailgate down, or it can hold loose items in place if you have the tailgate up. It’s also relatively stylish, and won’t require you to remove it after each use.

For smaller budgets or hauling longer items, we recommend the MaxxHaul 70231. It’s excellent for contractors, as it makes hauling lumber a breeze, and even doubles as a work surface once you get to your destination.