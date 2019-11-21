Best Truck Bed Extenders: Give Your Truck More Room in the Back
These truck bed extenders will give you a little more room to haul your things
- Best OverallAMP Research BedXtender HDSummarySummary
Made with aluminum alloy tubes in a clamshell design, this model can be used with the tailgate up or down for added versatility.ProsPros
Easy to put together and install, this option is ideal for everyday use. It can give you up to two extra feet of enclosed cargo room, or it can help keep loose items contained in the bed when used with the tailgate closed.ConsCons
May not be compatible with all bed liners or Tonneau covers, so double-check that it will work with your make and model before purchasing.
- Best ValueMaxxHaul 70231 Truck Bed ExtenderSummarySummary
Designed for longer loads such as boards and ladders, its quick-release pins make it a cinch to put on or take off in a hurry. It has reflective tape along the sides and back for safety.ProsPros
Made to be compatible with two-inch hitch receivers, this unit can be used with more than just pickups. The side arms fold down when not in use and can double as a work area if necessary.ConsCons
It can wobble under heavy loads and at high speeds. Lack of instructions can make installation confusing the first time you set it up.
- Honorable MentionLUND 601021 Truck Bed ExtenderSummarySummary
This unit can support up to 750 pounds, and its side wings are adjustable from 27 to 49 inches. It creates an extra seven inches of ground clearance when in use.ProsPros
Excellent for transporting kayaks and other personal watercraft. It can be installed in as little as five minutes and folds up for easy storage after you’re done.ConsCons
Components fit together loosely, which creates quite a bit of play under lighter loads. Also, be aware that it does not come with a hitch pin, so you’ll have to supply your own.