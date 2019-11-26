Best Air Horns: Enhance the Safety of Your Truck

Stay safe while on the road with the loud sound of an air horn

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Driving a truck poses some unique challenges that don’t come with sedans and SUVs. Your truck may often feature a slower reaction time when it comes to sudden stops or acceleration. You might need enhanced safety features to protect yourself and motorists that are sharing the road with you. One way to give advanced warning to other motorists is with an air horn. We’ve rounded up some of the best air horns that you can use to make driving your truck safer. Plus, we’ve got smart tips to help you shop for the best air horn for your vehicle. 

    Summary
    A versatile air horn kit that will work on virtually any type of vehicle—trucks, cars, and SUVs. A complete installation kit makes this easy to set up
    Pros
    The MPC air horn kit promises 150 dB and features four horns for robust sound. You’ll appreciate the compact design, which makes this horn perfect for smaller vehicles. 
    Cons
    The compressor can only be installed in a dry location. Attempting to do otherwise can compromise the integrity of this air horn. Some users may find that the compressor is temperamental and may stop working unexpectedly. 
    Summary
    A solid budget option for motorists who want enhanced sound on their vehicles. The Marco Tornado air horn is a complete installation kit that will work on any vehicle, including boats and motorcycles.
    Pros
    This dual-tone system will reach up to 151 dB and can be mounted anywhere on your vehicle. Installation is easy. It is also durably constructed.
    Cons
    One of the biggest issues is the sound output. Rather than bold tones, it can sound like a cheaper air horn canister. Another issue is that installation can be complex. In particular, mounting the horn can be difficult due to incompatible hardware and pre-drilled holes.
    Summary
    A single horn design that offers robust sound and a complete installation kit for easy setup. You’ll like the metal construction on the horn, which is designed to withstand extreme weather.
    Pros
    This horn is designed to reach up to 150 dB. This is a versatile pick that can be mounted on any kind of vehicle. Because installation is so easy, you can quickly remove this air horn from one vehicle and mount it on another in no time.
    Cons
    The weather may impact the reliability of this air horn. In particular, cold weather will weaken the decibel levels that it can achieve. Quality control may also be an issue, as some shoppers may receive horns that look pre-used and show signs of age and weathering.

Tips

  • A good air horn should be easy to install. Truck air horns tend to feature straightforward designs that easily integrate into a vehicle’s existing system. Avoid air horn models with complicated installation instructions or configurations. 
  • Check with your state or municipality’s regulations regarding after-market air horns. While most states allow them, there might be specifications that you must follow to stay compliant. 
  • Prior to using your air horns in real-life situations, test the horn first to confirm that it offers the advance warning you’re hoping to achieve. The last thing you want is to use your air horn in an emergency situation and discover that it’s not as loud or effective as you had hoped. 

FAQs

Q: Is there a decibel rating that I should target for my air horn?

A: Look for truck air horns that can reach levels of up to 150 decibels. At this sound level, you can be confident that even over background noise, road noise, or loud music; other motorists will hear your horn. Avoid air horns that exceed 150 decibels as they can be dangerous. 

Q: Which air horn design is best for my truck?

A: An important factor to consider is if the design is compatible with your truck. In some cases, air horns must be mounted under the truck, while in other scenarios, you can mount them somewhere more visible. Designs range from a single horn to multiple horns for a more robust sound. 

Q: Should I pick a metal or plastic design for my air horn?

A: Metal construction is usually better for deeper notes, while plastic can be ideal for mid-range notes. Whether you opt for plastic or metal, focus on a durable construction that is weather-resistant. 

Final Thoughts

For the safety-obsessed, we recommend the MPC 4 Trumpet Train Air Horn Kit, which features four horns for a robust sound. 

Budget shoppers or first-time air horn installers will appreciate the Super Loud Marco Tornado Compact Air Horn, which offers a dual-tone system and strong decibel levels.

