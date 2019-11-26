Best Air Horns: Enhance the Safety of Your Truck

Tips

A good air horn should be easy to install. Truck air horns tend to feature straightforward designs that easily integrate into a vehicle’s existing system. Avoid air horn models with complicated installation instructions or configurations.

Check with your state or municipality’s regulations regarding after-market air horns. While most states allow them, there might be specifications that you must follow to stay compliant.

Prior to using your air horns in real-life situations, test the horn first to confirm that it offers the advance warning you’re hoping to achieve. The last thing you want is to use your air horn in an emergency situation and discover that it’s not as loud or effective as you had hoped.

FAQs

Q: Is there a decibel rating that I should target for my air horn?

A: Look for truck air horns that can reach levels of up to 150 decibels. At this sound level, you can be confident that even over background noise, road noise, or loud music; other motorists will hear your horn. Avoid air horns that exceed 150 decibels as they can be dangerous.

Q: Which air horn design is best for my truck?

A: An important factor to consider is if the design is compatible with your truck. In some cases, air horns must be mounted under the truck, while in other scenarios, you can mount them somewhere more visible. Designs range from a single horn to multiple horns for a more robust sound.

Q: Should I pick a metal or plastic design for my air horn?

A: Metal construction is usually better for deeper notes, while plastic can be ideal for mid-range notes. Whether you opt for plastic or metal, focus on a durable construction that is weather-resistant.

Final Thoughts

For the safety-obsessed, we recommend the MPC 4 Trumpet Train Air Horn Kit, which features four horns for a robust sound.

Budget shoppers or first-time air horn installers will appreciate the Super Loud Marco Tornado Compact Air Horn, which offers a dual-tone system and strong decibel levels.