Save a Ton of Money on Truck Tonneau Covers
Let’s put this to bed: tonneau covers are very useful accessories.
It's that time of the year, as no matter where you live in our beautiful country, you might experience an increase in rainfall, threats of snow, sleet, and ice, or the harmful effects of decaying foliage. Or all of the above. If you're a pickup truck owner, one way to keep the weather out is to install a quality tonneau cover on the bed, which doubles as a security upgrade. No longer will you worry about cantankerous squirrels making off with your Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Ryobi lithium batteries that you might've left in there.
Check out some of the best we found for short stacks over on Amazon:
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500; 2007-2014 2500 HD 3500 HD | Fleetside 6'6" Bed (78") | TG-BC3C1004 , Black (32% off)
- Tyger Auto T3 Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 1988-2006 Chevy Silverado / GMC Sierra 1500 2500 HD 3500 HD | 2007 Classic ONLY | Fleetside 6'6" Bed (78") | TG-BC3C1009 (27% off)
- Gator EFX Hard Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | GC24019 | Fits 2015 - 2020 Ford F-150 5' 7" Bed (67.1") (14% off)
- Tyger Auto T1 Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover Compatible with 2015-2020 Ford F-150 | Styleside 5.5' Bed | TG-BC1F9029 (19% off)
- BAK BAKFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | 448426 | Fits 2016 - 2023 Toyota Tacoma w/ OE track system 5' 1" Bed (60.5") (11% off)
- Gator ETX Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | 53412 | Fits 2007 - 2021 Toyota Tundra w/ track system, will not work with Trail Edition models 5' 7" Bed (66.7'') (14% off)
- A.R.E. Fusion Painted Hard Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | AR32008L-KXJ | Fits 2019 - 2021 Dodge Ram w/o RamBox 5' 7" Bed (68"), Paint Code: KXJ Diamond Black (28% off)
- Pace Edwards (BLF2843 Bedlocker Tonneau Cover (9% off)
- TruXedo TruXport Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover | 231001 | Fits 2019 - 2023 Ford Ranger 5' 1" Bed (61") (15% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
