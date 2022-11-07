Save a Ton of Money on Truck Tonneau Covers

It's that time of the year, as no matter where you live in our beautiful country, you might experience an increase in rainfall, threats of snow, sleet, and ice, or the harmful effects of decaying foliage. Or all of the above. If you're a pickup truck owner, one way to keep the weather out is to install a quality tonneau cover on the bed, which doubles as a security upgrade. No longer will you worry about cantankerous squirrels making off with your Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Ryobi lithium batteries that you might've left in there.