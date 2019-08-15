Best Off-Road GPS: Pinpoint Your Location Precisely

When navigating a route during an outdoor adventure, you want to find a location easily and efficiently. We’ve gathered a wide range of information in the following buying guide to help you find the best off-road GPS. Whether you purchase one of our top picks or not, the resources included in this review will steer you on the right track, so you can get where you need to go.

Benefits of Off-Road GPS Accurate tracking and navigation. Taking some time off from the grid can be a good thing. However, it's best to have the ability to connect and converse with the outside world in case of emergency and to know where you are so you can get where you want to go.

Affordable. Off-road GPS units are actually more affordable than you might think. We often rely on our cell phones for navigation, but having a unit that will work off a satellite connection instead can mean the difference between being stranded and having a sense of direction.

No cell phone service required. No matter what cell phone companies boast, there are still spots across the country without reception. With an off-road GPS unit, you won't have to worry about picking up a few bars on a signal.

No matter what cell phone companies boast, there are still spots across the country without reception. With an off-road GPS unit, you won’t have to worry about picking up a few bars on a signal. Waterproof. Being out in the elements means preparing for anything. When your off-road GPS unit can withstand the same conditions you can, you can focus on what’s really important.

Being out in the elements means preparing for anything. When your off-road GPS unit can withstand the same conditions you can, you can focus on what’s really important. Variety of uses. Off-road GPS trackers are useful in a number of instances and situations. You can easily take your GPS unit camping in the summer and then ice fishing in the winter. The GPS unit will earn its keep no matter where you take it. Types of Off-Road GPS Handheld Most personal, off-road GPS units are comparable to the size of a cell phone. They typically fit into the palm of your hand. Handheld off-road GPS units can also easily be tethered to your belt, backpack, or even the bicycle, motorcycle, or other mode of transportation you’re using. With handheld units, you’ll sacrifice a bit in terms of screen size; however, most of these types of off-road GPS units are portable, rugged, and even waterproof. Screen-Centric These types of off-road GPS units prioritize screen size over other features. You’ll often see GPS units of this nature mounted in cars or on the dash of an ATV or UTV. Some off-road GPS units can be a touchscreen, but that’s not always the case. If you’re looking to navigate around an area rather than from point A to point B, screen-centric off-road GPS units can be more user-friendly as they allow you to see the surrounding area for a broader view. Top Brands Garmin Headquartered in Kansas, Garmin has been an industry leader since 1989. If you want to add a Garmin product to your inventory, check out the Garmin Foretrex 401 Waterproof Hiking GPS. This small unit fits on your wrist and is easy to reference during a hike. Trail Tech The Trail Tech Route Tracker is essential for any off-road trip, especially when you’re traversing lots of ground over a short period of time. With a variety of functions, this product is exemplary of the business practices that have kept Trail Tech in business for a handful of years. Trail Tech is headquartered in Washington. Magellan With more than 30 years in the industry, Magellan has been guiding customers with a variety of innovative GPS solutions, including the Trail and Street GPS Navigator. Magellan is headquartered in California. Off-Road GPS Pricing $75-$150: If you’re looking for a basic off-road GPS unit, you shouldn’t have to spend more than $200. However, these units will typically only offer basic functions and may not include some of the more desirable features that really make off-road GPS units a lifesaver.

$200-$600: The majority of well-equipped off-road GPS units fall into this price range. For about $300-$400, you can invest in a waterproof and reliable GPS tracker that will perform a number of useful functions. These GPS units can either be handheld or screen-centric.

The majority of well-equipped off-road GPS units fall into this price range. For about $300-$400, you can invest in a waterproof and reliable GPS tracker that will perform a number of useful functions. These GPS units can either be handheld or screen-centric. $600 and up: If you use an off-road GPS unit a lot, it may be beneficial to spend more upfront. Whether you choose a screen-centric unit to mount to your dashboard or a handheld one that tags along with you, spending upwards of $600 should get you a unit that does pretty much anything you need it to. Key Features Portability The best off-road GPS units are both portable and waterproof. This enables you to bring the GPS unit with you into various environments, from simple hiking trails to snowy forest paths. The best off-road GPS trackers will also fit in your hand easily and won’t take up a lot of space within your pack. The best portable off-road GPS units keep up with you through it all. Weight Lightweight GPS units are more desirable since they won’t weigh you down. If you like to hike, bike, or otherwise traverse long trails, you know that every ounce counts when you’re loading a pack. Everything you include should earn its place, and the best off-road GPS units do just that. Easy-To-Read Display Off-road GPS units are the translators between you and the satellites that know where you are and where you want to be. Without a clear and bright LCD screen, off-road GPS units are practically useless. When you’re shopping for your off-road GPS unit, check out products that make it easy to read the information on the screen. Battery Life There are no outlets in the wild. That means you can’t charge your off-road GPS unit whenever you want to. Having a long battery life allows you to traverse more ground before searching for a power source. No one wants to interrupt an adventure to plug in a device. Look for products that understand this need and respect it with long battery life. Other Considerations Rugged Design: Having an off-road GPS unit that you don’t have to worry about breaking can make a huge difference. Consider purchasing a GPS unit with a rugged design so you can depend on it to weather the same conditions you put your body through. At the end of the day, the best off-road GPS units are rugged enough to travel along with you.

Having an off-road GPS unit that you don’t have to worry about breaking can make a huge difference. Consider purchasing a GPS unit with a rugged design so you can depend on it to weather the same conditions you put your body through. At the end of the day, the best off-road GPS units are rugged enough to travel along with you. Extra Features: Beyond helping you navigate, off-road GPS units often offer a variety of extra features you may enjoy. The best off-road GPS units package together several resources you might need, from SOS alerts and messaging to weather applications and data storing. These extra features may seem like nothing when you’re at home reading about them, but out in the field, they’ll be more useful than you first considered. Best Off-Road GPS Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Off-Road GPS Overall: Garmin inReach Mini Satellite Communicator Bundle

We chose the Garmin inReach Mini is our top pick for the best off-road GPS unit. Garmin dominates two spots in our buying guide, and there are different reasons we selected both products. For instance, this inReach Mini GPS unit has a lot to offer in any situation and looks good doing it, too. Garmin fits its inReach Mini with a number of desirable features. First is it's small, rugged, and waterproof design. If you ever find yourself in an emergency situation, simply activate the GEOS emergency response signal and you’ll be updated on your rescuers’ timeframe. This GPS unit weighs only about 3.5 ounces and measures 4 inches by 2 inches. You can connect to a messaging application via satellite and get weather updates as well. Garmin includes a backpack tether and belt carabiner clip with this navigation device, which charges via a USB connection. Our biggest concern with the Garmin inReach Mini is that you’ll have a hard time seeing the screen if you’re not close enough. The readout won’t necessarily be visible from a few feet away. However, Garmin does make it easy for anyone to feel safe and connected to the outside world whenever they bring the inReach Mini along on their trip. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Off-Road GPS Value: Bad Elf 2200 GPS Pro

Despite the name, there’s nothing really bad about our pick for the best value off-road GPS. This unit from Bad Elf comes in black and silver and encompasses a wide array of features that any hiker or adventurer can enjoy. Let’s take a closer look at why we chose this GPS unit from Bad Elf as our value pick. Besides the compact design and simple features, Bad Elf’s GPS Pro has a variety of technological features you’re bound to find extremely useful. For example, this Bluetooth-capable device can record up to 100 hours of trip data, so you can boast about your travels and have the goods to back it up when you’re home and among friends. The 16-hour battery life applies to trips made when Bluetooth is activated, but the device can run for up to over twice that amount with simple data logging. Bad Elf’s GPS Pro will report to you the latitude and longitude of your location, along with the altitude, direction, speed, and time. When connected to Bluetooth, you can easily share data in real-time with up to five paired devices and up to 10 times per second. The biggest drawback we found with Bad Elf’s GPS Pro comes as a Catch-22. While you can share and stay connected with the outside world, you’ll have to limit such usage for trips taking longer than 16 hours or so. That being said, nearly anyone will find this GPS unit useful. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Off-Road GPS Honorable Mention: Garmin Drive GPS Navigator System

Our second pick from Garmin and our honorable mention for this buying guide, the Garmin Drive GPS Navigator, is a solid alternative to both of the products we’ve already highlighted. The 6-inch screen is something you’d more likely find in a car rather than on your person, but there are a variety of uses for this particular unit. We chose to include the Garmin Drive because it offers a screen-centric alternative that’s still useful in off-road situations. The GPS unit is lightweight and slim, so you can easily pack it in your bag or slip it into a sealable pocket. The dual-orientation display offers you more in terms of viewing perspectives, and spoken turn-by-turn directions allow you to focus on what’s ahead of you while still being able to navigate successfully. Back-up camera compatible, this GPS unit comes with Foursquare and Direct Access preloaded. Lithium-ion batteries ensure you’re connected for the long haul. One drawback of the Garmin Drive is the large screen. While you might be able to wear some of our other picks at your side, it may be dangerous to do so with this GPS device, especially if you’re navigating rough terrain. A broken-screen GPS unit isn’t much help when it’s unreadable. At the same time, a large screen does make this unit from Garmin a great alternative for navigators of all levels. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

