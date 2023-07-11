Pick Up a Garmin GPS Prime Day Deal and Get Lost
For true adventurers, there’s simply no substitute for a Garmin GPS unit except a heavily discounted one.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
For anyone who likes to get off the beaten track, where cell reception is a distant memory, there’s only one navigation system: a Garmin GPS unit. Whether you’re looking for the most turns imaginable or the fastest way from A to B, or a mixture of both, a Garmin GPS unit will make the best, personalized route.
It can be hard to justify buying a dedicated GPS unit when your phone does an adequate job most of the time. But for true adventurers, Garmins are game changers. Oh, and it’s not hard to justify getting one today because the Prime Day savings are huge.
- Garmin Overlander ($161 off)
- Garmin zūmo XT, All-Terrain Motorcycle GPS ($25 off)
- Garmin DriveSmart 65 ($40 off)
- Garmin InReach Mini ($150 off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66i ($95 off)
- Garmin eTrex 10 ($23 off)
- Garmin zumo 396 LMT-S, Motorcycle GPS ($172 off)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- Jackery's Prime Day deals will give you all the power you'll ever need
- You definitely need a lift for your garage
- Citizen's awesome Prime Day watch deals are incredible right now
- Amazon's Denali brand tools are all on sale with steep discounts
- Even Amazon's X-Pro dirt bikes are on sale today
- Get a killer smoker deal with Traeger and more
- Snag yourself an awesome DJI drone too
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Here are the best Garmin watch deals Prime Day has to offer
- Milwaukee’s Prime Day deals are here, and you don’t want to miss them
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running