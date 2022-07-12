Even Tag Heuer Is Getting in on Prime Day Sales

Listen, I get Timex and Citizen getting in on Amazon's Prime Day sale. I even understand why Garmin and Seiko hopped onto the bandwagon. But Tag Heuer? Isn't the brand better than this? I guess not, as there isn't one or two Tag Heuer watches discounted but a total of seven of the luxury watches on sale. If you're so inclined, with a big enough bank account, why not splurge on a nice Tag this Prime Day? Check out these sales.