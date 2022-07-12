Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Watch Deals
Treat yourself to a nice watch.
Finding the right watch for you can be a challenge. Do you go fancy or subdued? Mechanical or automatic? What size do you get that'll look right for your wrist? Finally, how much do you spend on something that's essentially just for show? I can't help you with the first handful of questions, but I can assist with the last one. Right now, Amazon's Prime Day has a host of watches all on sale from great brands, including Casio, Tissot, Timex, Seiko, Garmin, and Citizen. And they range from inexpensive to on-sale affordable, so take a gander at the selection we've pooled together and bling out your wrist.
Casio
- Edifice Analog-Digital (47 percent off)
- Edifice Connected Analog (47 percent off)
- Pro Trek Bluetooth Connected (38 percent off)
- G-Shock Quartz Watch (45 percent off)
Timex
- Navi XL, 41 mm (78 percent off)
- Waterbury Classic Day-Date, 40 mm (75 percent off)
- Easy Reader, 35 mm (44 percent off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph (45 percent off)
- Expedition Field Chronograph, Black (28 percent off)
- Expedition Gallatin, Solar Powered (51 percent off)
Seiko
- Mechanical Automatic (31 percent off)
- Mechanical Automatic (30 percent off)
- Mechanical Automatic (66 percent off)
- Prospex 42.2 (33 percent off)
- Seiko 5 Sports (3 percent off)
- SSB347 Casual (46 percent off)
- Coutura (32 percent off)
- SNKP23 RECRAFT (32 percent off)
- Coutura Solar Diamond Dial (51 percent off)
- SNE047 Two-Tone Solar (16 percent off)
- Unisex 5 Sports 37mm (6 percent off)
- SUR309 Essentials (39 percent off)
- Coutura Solar Chronograph (40 percent off)
- SS RECT CASE (24 percent off)
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 935 (19 percent off)
- Fenix 6 Pro (25 percent off)
- Fenix 6S Pro (33 percent off)
- Forerunner 245 (31 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT (51 percent off)
- Instinct Solar (43 percent off)
Tissot
- Chrono XL NBA Golden State Warriors Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz (37 percent off)
- Chrono XL NBA Chicago Bulls Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz (47 percent off)
- Chrono XL Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz, Beige (30 percent off)
- Chrono XL Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz, Green (30 percent off)
- Heritage Visodate Stainless Steel Swiss Quartz (30 percent off)
- PRC 200 Chronograph (50 percent off)
- Chrono XL Stainless Steel (56 percent off)
- T-Race Cycling 316L Stainless Steel (57 percent off)
Citizen
- Eco-Drive Avion Quartz (24 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Calendrier Quartz (30 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Corso Quartz (48 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Quartz (56 percent off)
- Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz (30 percent off)
