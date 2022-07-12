The War Zone
Amazon's Prime Day Seiko Sale Is Unbeatable

These beautiful, affordable watches will sharpen up even your best outfit.

Jul 12, 2022
Amazon’s Prime Day Seiko Sale Is Unbeatable
Jonathon Klein
Seiko watches are excellent timepieces. They offer tremendous value, features, style and reliability that far more expensive "luxury" brands often can't even match. And they're quickly becoming the "it" watch of collectors, which means some models are not going to stay affordable for much longer. It also means that whenever you can get a deal on one before they shoot into space, you jump on it. Thankfully Seiko is still on Amazon, and a host of mechanical Seiko's are on sale for the brand's Prime Day.

Up for grabs today are some models from the Seiko Spirit Automatic Classic line, which are super-affordable, 40mm sport watches with dressy touches. They're versatile enough that they'll look great with a suit or a pair of jeans, and with hand-winding and a 41-hour power reserve, you'll never worry about being late again. And there's a ton of other Seikos for sale too. Check them out while the deals are still good.

Mechanical

Other Seikos

