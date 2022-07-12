Amazon’s Prime Day Seiko Sale Is Unbeatable

Seiko watches are excellent timepieces. They offer tremendous value, features, style and reliability that far more expensive "luxury" brands often can't even match. And they're quickly becoming the "it" watch of collectors, which means some models are not going to stay affordable for much longer. It also means that whenever you can get a deal on one before they shoot into space, you jump on it. Thankfully Seiko is still on Amazon, and a host of mechanical Seiko's are on sale for the brand's Prime Day.