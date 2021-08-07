Apeman C450 Dash Cam's Price Makes It an Option for Those Who Aren’t Picky

At first glance, dash cams aren’t immediately distinguishable from each other with the usual 1080p resolution, 170-degree wide angles, and 3-inch LCD screens. Blocky, minimalist cameras with nothing but a lens and four buttons are a dime a dozen. And without the name recognition of high-powered players like Garmin, lesser-known brands can be easy to dismiss. The curiously named Apeman C450 breaks the mold in more ways than one. It is an inexpensive option offering no bells and whistles and providing occasionally orange-tinted and slightly pixelated footage rather than a high-resolution view of the road. It’s a passable, sub-$50 player in a space that sees top-of-the-line cameras go for hundreds.

Ray Prince The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The Apeman C450 is marketed as a budget cam, offering 1080p HD coverage, a variety of mounting options, and a decent 3-inch screen. It offers basic functionality with a few design and usability flaws. How does a value option like the Apeman C450 perform in the real world? Does the low price point eliminate it from serious contention? To answer these questions, we put this dash cam through the wringer. Unboxing the Apeman C450 Even though it costs a bit more than a gallon of milk, unboxing the Apeman C450 offers as much excitement as uncapping a jug. It comes enclosed in a gray, 5-by-4-by-4-inch box with futuristic-looking white lettering, a 1080p logo emblazoned against an orange background, and a simple, low-resolution front image of the camera. Upon opening the box, you are presented with an Apple-style welcome card with “Hello!” on the front cover. Behind that is an offer to order a free 32GB micro SD card. Strangely, Apeman doesn’t just package a card with the camera. Finally, there’s a 110-page user manual. Encased within a smaller box is the camera, wrapped in paper with a protective sticker over the lens. Beneath the box are all connectors, including the power cable, USB cable, and a strong, adhesive-backed suction cup. Consider this a no-frills presentation, with none of the heavy branding and excessive packaging of more expensive dash cams.

Ray Prince Slightly bulky.

Getting After It With the Apeman C450 Good : The price is right.

: The price is right. Bad : Image resolution is low, shoddy plastic construction, no included micro SD card.

: Image resolution is low, shoddy plastic construction, no included micro SD card. Check Latest Price For this dash-cam review, we used a 2020 Genesis G70 and zipped around a leafy west Miami suburb. After unboxing, inserting a micro SD card, attaching the suction cup to the windshield, and installing the cameras, we were ready to go. The dash cam is lightweight with a simplistic layout. It has four buttons (OK, Mode, Lock, and Power) with up and down arrows, a Settings button, and the micro-SD card slot on the opposite side. After pressing and holding the Power button for three seconds, you are presented with a low-resolution menu, heavy on black and teal, with options to set and adjust the date/time, auto power off, language selection, LCD brightness adjustment, and the ability to set a cyclic recording loop that allows it to keep recording when the micro SD card is full. This is set to 3-, 5-, and 10-minute increments. From there, starting the dash cam for regular use is simple enough: Just press the OK button. To take or view pictures or takeoff watch videos, simply press the Mode button to toggle between the different modes.

Ray Prince The Apeman C450 supports a micro SD card of up to 32 gigabytes.