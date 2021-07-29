Thinkware Q800Pro Is a Solid Midrange Dash Cam

Most dash cams today excel in no more than two areas, sacrificing image and video resolution for enhanced controls or vice versa. Some charge a premium for superior design, while others are blocky, minimalist boxes with cheap plastic buttons and fragile, hard plastic housings. Low specs combined with a lesser-known brand name could relegate a dash cam to also-ran status very quickly. The Thinkware Q800Pro dash cam falls into the “good camera/rough controls” category. It offers a high-definition QHD (2K) camera that offers excellent image and video at the expense of a touchscreen display.

Ray Prince The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

For about $200 on Amazon (or about $300 with the rear-facing cam), this camera lives in the upper midrange of a segment with players of less than $50 and more than $300. At that price, we expect the Q800Pro to perform superbly. Unboxing the Thinkware Q800Pro The Thinkware Q800Pro dash cam comes in a simple package with a kind of laser-tag vibe—a black box with gray lettering and purple stripes. There’s also a sharply printed image of the dash cam on the front, so you know what you’re opening. Included in the box is a 3M adhesive-backed mounting plate, 12-volt power cord, multilingual quick-start guide, warranty slip, cable clips, and micro SD card adapter for easy transfer of files to a desktop.

Ray Prince The QHD camera on the Q800Pro is a vast improvement over its 1080p predecessor.

Opening the box was slightly annoying since each item was in its own small plastic bag. Luckily, the box is partitioned, keeping each item separate and easily labeled. Unfortunately, the Q800Pro does not include a micro SD card, which is required to store photo and video footage. We were also disappointed that nowhere on the package or in the quick-start guide does it reference the size or type of memory card needed. Does it matter? Probably not much, as it’s self-evident. But for novice dash-cam users, an included card would be very helpful, and at this price point we’d expect one. Getting After It With the Thinkware Q800Pro Good : Sharp 140-degree wide-angle view, dedicated smartphone app, compact size.

: Sharp 140-degree wide-angle view, dedicated smartphone app, compact size. Bad : No touchscreen display, button heavy.

: No touchscreen display, button heavy. Check Latest Price We used our Genesis G70 as the Q800Pro's test vehicle and put it through its paces in the Miami suburbs. After unboxing, inserting a memory card, and mounting it to the windshield, we set about testing the dash cam's mettle. Off the bat, we noticed this dash cam is lightweight with tactile, soft-touch plastics that are a pleasure to grip. GPS, Record, and Wi-Fi LED strips are on one end of the dash cam along with the audio, power, Wi-Fi, lock, and formatting buttons. You’ll also find a rear-video input, power input, and a GPS antenna. You can run the camera by way of Thinkware's app (iOS and Android) to adjust settings and manage files. It’s an excellent feature, given the lack of a touchscreen. A wireless hotspot can even connect your camera to the cloud, activating an in-app map that allows you to track the location of your vehicle, log the speed/direction of travel, get impact notifications, and enable geofencing capabilities so that you receive notifications anytime your vehicle enters or leaves a particular zone.

Ray Prince Starting the dash cam is straightforward. Upon engine ignition, a voice alert will notify you that it’s recording.