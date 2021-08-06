Small but Mighty, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 Packs Plenty of Punch

While Garmin is known for its GPS products, its latest claim to fame has been dominating Best Buy product tables with a more recent technological invention: dash cams. While great at capturing your chaotic commute and offering YouTube hilarity, dash cams are meant to document unfortunate encounters on the road. You know, so you’re not held liable by a fast-talking BMW driver after an accident. One of the latest offerings from the brand, the Garmin Dash Cam 56, follows the success of the brand’s Dash Cam 55. This minuscule unit has a mouselike 2-inch LCD screen and a well-rounded feature set, starting with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, built-in GPS, and a smartphone app to view and download footage. At the time of writing, the Garmin is about $160 on Amazon (where we got it), which is more expensive than the Nexar and Aukey we previously tested.

With such capabilities and a legendary name behind it, The Drive figured it was time to put Garmin to the test to see if the brand-name price is worthy of your dollars. Is it the right companion for your morning commute? Does the company’s app actually work or just drain your phone’s battery? To answer those questions and more, we put Garmin’s Dash Cam 56 onto our windshield and drove it up, down, and around Miami's plush suburbs. We know, it isn’t exactly Russia, but let’s see what happened.

Unboxing and Initial Impressions of the Garmin Dash Cam 56 The Garmin Dash Cam 56 offers some seriously simple packaging. The box is lean and gray with large Garmin lettering down the side and a high-resolution image of the dash cam. Inside offers a simple piece of concave cardboard holding everything you need, including the instruction manual, adhesive mount, 12-volt charger, two USB cables, a dual USB 12-volt socket adapter, and the dash cam itself. At first touch, the Garmin Dash Cam 56 feels lightweight and, frankly, slightly cheap thanks to its plastic housing. The screen takes up nearly its entire back, save for small icons corresponding to the cam’s side buttons for powering up, down, and accessing files. The Garmin’s mount sticks to the windshield by way of adhesive, while a magnetic connector couples the mount to the camera. Setup is straightforward, with a few questions asked via the rear screen before it allows you to pair it with your phone. Pairing the Garmin with its app is simple. After downloading the Garmin Drive app (iOS and Android), turn on your camera, place both devices within 10 feet of each other, open the app, and follow the in-app instructions to complete the two-minute setup process. Dash cam and smartphone connect automatically once in proximity to one another. One letdown is that the Garmin Dash Cam 56 doesn’t include a micro SD card. There’s no internal memory here, so a micro SD card is necessary. Customers may feel frustrated that it can’t be put to immediate use, but memory cards are inexpensive (three-pack for about $20) and plentiful from any fine electronics retailer. Just purchase one when you buy the cam. Using the Garmin Dash Cam 56 Good : Easy to use smartphone app, solid 1440p resolution, and 140-degree field of view

: Easy to use smartphone app, solid 1440p resolution, and 140-degree field of view Bad : Screen may be too small for some users, doesn’t include micro SD card

: Screen may be too small for some users, doesn’t include micro SD card Check Latest Price After adding a memory card, mounting the camera to the windshield, and adjusting the camera’s settings, we were ready to go. Off the bat, the Garmin Dash Cam 56's steady playback was superb. Recording with a 140-degree field of view, 65 frames per second, and 1440p (WQHD), the road markings, street signs, and license plates are clearly distinguishable and legible. No Sasquatch blur here. A highlight of the Garmin Dash Cam 56 is its discreet profile (2.1 inches wide, 1.6 inches long) that sneaks under your rearview mirror. There is an internal battery that lets you do away with its power cord, too, though you’ll need to hook it into either your 12-volt or USB outlet for anything longer than 30 minutes. We then toggled the Garmin’s sensitivity to high to test the device’s built-in G-sensor, and it worked well. We performed a few G-loading maneuvers — sharp braking, quick jabs left and right — and the video-capture function activated whenever it sensed sudden jerks. Triggering the G-sensor also causes the system to retain the previous minute and the following minute, ensuring that the video offers above-and-beyond coverage. (It records all the time but overwrites the data as necessary.) As for that magnetic mount and ball socket, they offer excellent range of movement while remaining steady on the windshield despite our G-sensor tests. Voice controls are responsive and available for users who speak English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, and Swedish. The voice control prompts let you save videos, take a picture, start and stop audio and video recording as well as start and stop travel timelapse.

