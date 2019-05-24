Best Trucking Dash Cams: See More Behind The Wheel Of Your Truck

Just like any other vehicle on the road, trucks are susceptible to an unexpected accident or incident. Trucking, however, can invite a false sense of security given a typical rig's larger size and presence. To prevent worst-case scenarios or to capture them if the inevitable occurs, a good truck dashboard camera can come in handy. Whether you're an individual truck driver or a fleet manager, check out our guide on the best dash cam for truckers to meet your needs and to increase safety and capture events on the road.

The confusing menu system and instruction manual. The screen turns off after three minutes by default. Screensaver doesn't completely turn the screen off.

A unique dual-lens dash cam that can provide fleet managers and truck owners a view of the road and the cabin at the same time.

Runs hot in summer temperatures or when recording for long periods of time. Suction cup mount doesn't stick to glass well in hot outside temperatures or in direct sunlight.

Wide range of operating temperatures keeps the camera running in hot or cold weather conditions. Comes with an automatic on and off feature and automated recording with a G-sensor.

The menu system can be difficult to learn to navigate at first. No microSD card is included in the package. GPS capabilities require a separate USB stick.

One of the best dash cams with a wide enough recording angle to capture nearly everything that happens in front of a truck.

Capture events. Dash cams offer a lot of value when unfortunate accidents happen. With many triggered by impacts using a G-sensor, dash cams can capture details those involved in an accident either won't notice or remember when it occurs. Therefore, the camera's video recording can serve as a record of events in the aftermath of an accident. Some even work in low-light conditions with night vision or infrared technology. You can also capture smaller details like license plates.

Increase driver awareness. Extra help while driving never hurts. When driving a truck, this is especially true since the larger vehicle presents greater challenges in terms of blind spots. A dash cam can act as a second pair of eyes and may even offer advanced features like blindspot monitoring and alerts.

Add some parking security. Trucks can present an inviting target to thieves when parked overnight on the road. Dual-lens dash cams, however, can give you a degree of comfort as it records events while a truck is parked. It might not prevent a thief from breaking in, but the camera can provide a record for police later on.

Many dash cams offer enhanced safety features that increase your driving awareness and alert you to potential issues from a different vantage point.

Types of Trucking Dash Cams Single Lens The most basic type of dashboard camera recorder is the single-lens model. Using one wide-angle lens for a large field of view, the dash cam captures anything in front of the lens. While this limits coverage and possibly the details it can record, the single-lens setup is more friendly on the wallet and can be good enough in most cases with a truck. Multi-Lens Adding more than one camera into the mix can help increase the recording coverage and the driver's real-time view. Dual-lens dash cams are the most common type of multi-lens device. Typically, most come with both lenses built right into the body to cover the front and interior. Some dash cams come as multi-lens kits with extra cameras you can place around the vehicle as well. Top Brands of Trucking Dash Cams Garmin While the company has a long list of sports and action equipment, Garmin has a long history making automotive products for daily drivers and working professionals alike. In addition to many high-quality GPS navigators, the company's lineup of dash cams works well for trucking use, offering a number of advanced safety features that can help record driving events and prevent accidents. For a good starter choice, check out the Dash Cam 65. Trucking Dash Cam Pricing $100 and under : Budget dash cams tend to offer a lean feature set centered around basic on-road recording. Recording resolutions are a standard HD (1080P) quality in most cases.

: Budget dash cams tend to offer a lean feature set centered around basic on-road recording. Recording resolutions are a standard HD (1080P) quality in most cases. $100-$200 : Midrange dash cams begin to introduce more advanced features like automatic on and off, G-sensor recording, and high resolutions. On average, the recording quality hovers around standard HD and 2K.

: Midrange dash cams begin to introduce more advanced features like automatic on and off, G-sensor recording, and high resolutions. On average, the recording quality hovers around standard HD and 2K. $200 and above: Beyond $200, you are likely to find a number of general and truck-specific dash cams with advanced safety features. Some even include 4K resolution and multiple lenses to capture more details on the road or in the cabin. Key Features Camera The most important part of any dash cam is the camera itself if you want clear images and clear videos from the device. In order to get the most in terms of recording quality, the built-in camera needs to have a clean glass lens, good recording resolution, and a wide recording angle. Typically, full high-definition recording is standard for most truck and general-use dash cams. Higher resolutions like 2K and 4K are also common in the upper price ranges. Any of these resolutions are good for superior video quality. For truck use, a recording angle of around 170 degrees is best. Display To actually see the recorded footage or what the camera sees in real time, you'll need a built-in display. In general, bigger displays are better for real-time use. LCD screens around 3 inches or more in size also make it easier to use advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring. A resolution of at least 1080p (full HD video) is the best for spotting details. Larger screens also make menus and settings more user-friendly. Memory Most dash cams don't record and save everything they see. This is why memory is important. To save space, some actually only turn on when an accident is detected or when set to manual by the user. Since memory is limited, most dash cams only use loop recording that captures footage a few minutes in length that will get deleted as new footage is recorded. You'll be stuck with the built-in memory of some camera options, but many come with expandable SD memory card slots to swap out new memory. Other Considerations Number of Cameras : It goes without saying that trucks are massive. A complete rig won't work with just a single dash camera if you are wanting to cover most of the blind spots around the vehicle. This is why it's important to consider the number of cameras you actually need.

: It goes without saying that trucks are massive. A complete rig won't work with just a single dash camera if you are wanting to cover most of the blind spots around the vehicle. This is why it's important to consider the number of cameras you actually need. Extra Safety Features: A dash cam can help enhance driver awareness and reaction times with advanced safety features. The most common features include things like blind spot and parking mode systems, lane change assist, red light detection, nighttime recording, accident detection, continuous recording, continuous loop recording, and other automated detection systems. Best Trucking Dash Cams Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trucking Dash Cam Overall: WheelWitness HD Pro

WheelWitness offers a variety of dash cams that manage to squeeze super-wide lenses in a small profile. Its HD Pro camera is no exception. With a 170-degree front lens and a 2K recording resolution, this is one dash cam that has the high recording performance many individual truckers and fleet managers will appreciate. The affordable price tag and suction cup installation also makes this a good dash cam for entire truck fleet operators wanting to upgrade their truck safety. It's hard to overstate the benefit of the camera's 170-degree recording angle. Wider than many average dash cams, the angle is perfect for getting a clear view of nearly everything that is in front of the truck. The angle also takes advantage of a truck's naturally greater height, allowing it to capture details further in the distance and above average traffic. Installation and start/stop recording operation are simple to set up and use on the road. General use of the camera (outside of setting up recording options) can be difficult with the menus; there is a slight learning curve with some trial and error to learn to navigate to specific settings. GPS is included, but the dash requires a separate USB stick that sticks out of the device to work. Finally, no microSD card is included to use with the memory slot. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trucking Dash Cam Value: Old Shark 3-Inch Dash Cam

Old Shark's 3-Inch Dash Cam offers design perks that a good number of other budget models simply lack. A 170-degree recording angle and 1080P resolution put it on par with most other dash cams, although the recording angle is perfect for use in trucks to cover the entire front view of the vehicle. What really gives this dash cam the win for our Best Value pick is the enhanced durability the camera features. With an operating temperature between -15 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, the dash cam does a good job of remaining operational even when left exposed to the harsh conditions of direct sunlight. The camera also does a good job of preserving battery life by turning off and on automatically with the engine. Finally, the automatic G-sensor kicks on when an impact is detected to save the recording into long-term memory. While it can survive working in high temps, the camera tends to run hot itself in these conditions. The body can feel like it's on the verge of cooking, even though actual damage is unlikely. Heat buildup also occurs if the camera runs for a long period of time. Other cons here include a less-than-ideal battery life when not plugged in and a suction cup that can fail to stay mounted in heat. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trucking Dash Cam Honorable Mention: Toguard Dual Dash Cam

