Best Car HUDs: Display More Information Safely While Driving

Data information display is an important part of any driving experience. If you can't read important information like speed and engine RPMs, it can be more difficult to drive safely. Most cars use a basic dial setup inside the dashboard, but many drivers (and some manufacturers) are enhancing this setup with a car head-up display (HUD). This type of display places this information above the dashboard or onto the windshield where it's easier to read. Read on for our guide on the best HUDs to see if one is right for you.

Setting the projected screen up can be difficult when aligning the display sticker that attaches to the windshield. The screen is hard to see in bright light.

Large projected screen displays a lot of useful information from the car's computer. Can be used when tuning or upgrading automotive parts.

One of the best-projected car HUDs available if you want to display vehicle information right on the windshield of your vehicle.

Limited screen information. The display is on the large size for a mounted, non-projected car HUD. GPS module can lose satellite signal every now and then.

The most basic, value-friendly HUD option for anyone wanting a simple and affordable way to read speed and other basic information.

The screen of the HUD is a full-color dedicated display that eliminates the headache of aligning a projected screen onto the windshield or a dedicated glass pane.

Autolover's A8 is one of the best traditional car HUDs to consider if you are looking for a screen projected right onto the windshield.

Why Buy a Car HUD Read information safely . Keeping an eye on the gauges in a vehicle isn't the most dangerous thing you can do while driving, but it does create increased risk. Anytime you deviate from watching the road, you may miss something important or dangerous to react towards. Car HUDs try to minimize this risk by displaying the information more in line with the road itself; some even project the information right in front of you with a transparent display so the readouts look like they float about the hood.

. Keeping an eye on the gauges in a vehicle isn't the most dangerous thing you can do while driving, but it does create increased risk. Anytime you deviate from watching the road, you may miss something important or dangerous to react towards. Car HUDs try to minimize this risk by displaying the information more in line with the road itself; some even project the information right in front of you with a transparent display so the readouts look like they float about the hood. Display more information . Modern cars tend to have more advanced, customizable displays in the dashboard, but customization can be limited depending on the manufacturer. If you want to see the information that's most important to you, it's helpful to have a HUD that is designed to give you more flexibility or to show more information in a single screen.

. Modern cars tend to have more advanced, customizable displays in the dashboard, but customization can be limited depending on the manufacturer. If you want to see the information that's most important to you, it's helpful to have a HUD that is designed to give you more flexibility or to show more information in a single screen. Upgrade an old car's display. With older cars, information is all analog with basic gauges and dials. A true dashboard replacement can be costly if you want to go digital with the readouts, making a car HUD a better investment for older vehicles. Since most are mounted on top of the dashboard, there's no part swaps or replacements. Types of Car HUDs OBD-II HUDs Car HUDs that connect to a car's OBD2/OBD-II port read information straight from a vehicle's onboard computer. This makes information access quicker and more reliable than GPS-based devices. These units also tend to offer more information you can use while driving or maintaining the vehicle. Smartphone HUDs Since smart devices can acquire and present a lot of important vehicular information with just the onboard GPS, many car HUDs use a basic smartphone connection to display this information to the drive. This type tends to fall into two subtypes: HUDs with a dedicated display and basic bases with an integrated phone holder. Dedicated displays can present the vehicle information on its own screen, while basic mounts hold the smartphone and reflect its screen with the information presented from a native app. Both options tend to support Android and iOS phones, with some offering built-in Apple or Google Maps support. Car HUD Pricing $50 and under : Budget car HUDs in this range tend to be simple in design and function. Most have a basic display, either projected or dedicated, that can show limited vehicle information like speed. Smartphone-based devices are also common in this range.

: Budget car HUDs in this range tend to be simple in design and function. Most have a basic display, either projected or dedicated, that can show limited vehicle information like speed. Smartphone-based devices are also common in this range. $50 and above: Higher-end car HUDs can quickly skyrocket in price above the $50 mark, many landing around $200 or $300. These options tend to offer advanced features like GPS navigation. Key Features Display The most important thing with any heads up display is the display itself. How the HUD presents information will influence the overall driving experience and the safety factor. Traditional HUDs project the screen onto a piece of glass so the information appears to float above the hood. This setup is best for safely reading the screen, but it can be difficult to align and use, especially in bright daylight. Dedicated displays have better daytime results but are often more limited in usability. Connectivity A car HUD needs someway to access or collect different data points like speed. Since all modern vehicles have an onboard computer that does this automatically, many HUDs simply access this data via an OBD-II port. Many smartphone-based HUDs, however, use the phone's GPS or a built-in GPS module to calculate speed and location. These HUDs lack more advanced information like engine performance and status readouts. For power, HUDs draw juice from the OBD-II port or the cigarette lighter. Mount Attaching a car HUD to the dashboard can be tricky if the device doesn't come with the right mount. Many use a simple suction mount that is similar to the type of many GPS navigation devices use. These are good for lightweight HUDs but can fail with heavier devices or on hot days. Higher-end HUDs tend to come with a dedicated mounting base that sticks onto the dashboard with an adhesive, offering a more stable base. Other Considerations Extra Features: Modern car HUDs are like many other smart electronic devices in terms of offering different feature sets. Budget models tend to stick with the basic vehicle information, while more advanced options can feature higher-end capabilities like GPS navigation, automatic speed limit/over speed alarm detection, battery voltage monitoring, voice-activated/hand-gesture control, hands-free phone calls with the ability to see incoming calls, and more. Before you buy a car HUD, it's important to see what options are available that may add some additional, useful perks to your driving experience. Best Car HUDs Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car HUD Overall: TIMPROVE T600

The T600 is a car HUD that bucks the trend of projecting the display onto the windshield or a separate piece of glass in favor of a more traditional LCD display. At 2.2 inches, the TFT LCD screen strikes the right balance in size to be easy to read without taking up too much of the driver's view. The dedicated display also takes away the lengthy setup and alignment projected HUDS require to view. Vehicle compatibility is another highlight with the T600. Most other car HUDS require an OBD-II port to connect with the car's computer for information like vehicle speed. The T600, on the other hand, uses a built-in GPS to collect and present information. This makes the device compatible with older vehicles (pre-1996 vehicles and imports) that may lack the required OBD-II port. Since the GPS has to acquire a signal with satellites above, it doesn't necessarily display the correct vehicle information from the start, unlike most OBD-II car HUDs. This can make it difficult to get an accurate reading on your vehicle's speed or trip information and leaves the T600 susceptible to issues with GPS signal disruptions, much like GPS navigation. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car HUD Value: TIMPROVE Universal Digital Car HUD

If you can live without a lot of fancy features and a full-color display, TIMPROVE's Universal Digital Car HUD is a great budget option that has a fraction of the cost of most other car HUDs. This HUD has a basic number display in green to make it easier to read. Like some other HUDs in the company's lineup, it also works with a GPS module to track vehicle information like speed instead of the more traditional OBD-II port. The HUD simplifies the user experience that many projected HUDs make difficult. Instead of projecting onto the windshield, the HUD is meant to be mounted onto the dashboard somewhere near the middle. This not only positions the HUD to be read quickly, but it also takes away the lengthy alignment procedure projected HUDs require so the driver can read the screen on the glass. The numbers on the screen are easy to read. Unfortunately, this HUD may be too basic for some drivers looking for an in-depth display that offers more information and capability. Since the screen is just a number display, there isn't much customization possible to tailor the information to your liking. Because of this, there is also no GPS navigation, even though the HUD uses a GPS module to determine vehicle speed and location. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car HUD Honorable Mention: Autolover A8

