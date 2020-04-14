Best Battery Boxes: Safely Store and Transport Your Batteries

The strap and the buckle don't hold the lid very tight. The plastic feels thin and might be unsuitable for a rough environment.

The box is user-friendly and allows for easy access to the battery terminals. It has a user-friendly lid and a battery meter for status readings. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to store.

This is a small group 24 to 27 battery box that is very convenient for small boats. It's designed to protect and preserve battery life, and it's highly portable.

The box is compact, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant. It has a lift-off lid for easy access and a hold-down strap for more safety. Floor clamps and stainless steel screws ensure more security.

This is a budget-friendly option for those who want to secure smaller batteries. It's a group 24 standard battery box that can accommodate a wide range of batteries.

The buckle is difficult to open and might break under pressure. The included strap and the interior compartment divider are not of the best quality.

The box is impact-resistant and it can withstand a lot of pressure. It's resistant to battery acid, gas, oil, and UV rays as well. The locking tabs keep the lid securely in its place. Built-in handles provide easy transportation.

Dual-battery systems are an excellent solution for powering up electrical accessories when off the road. They, however, need protective cases and trays for more safety for the vehicle, environment, and people on board. Battery boxes prevent weather damage and accidental acid spills, and they prolong the life of the charging systems. They also make transporting and storing batteries a breeze, so you can take them anywhere you go. To help you find the best battery box, we composed the following guide and made our top three picks.

The main drawback of this battery box is the locking mechanism. The buckle is quite rigid, so it's difficult to open and might break under pressure. Also, the extra strap and the inner compartment divider are not of the best quality. They might get damaged easily.

The box is extra rugged for more durability. It's resistant to impacts and high pressure as well as to acid, gas, oil, and UV rays. That makes it perfect for all kinds of outdoor purposes, from camping to fishing. The box also features unique locking tabs to keep the lid in its place as well as reinforced handles. Thanks to the user-friendly design, it's easy to transport and store.

This is a heavy-duty battery box designed for 12-volt marine, RV, boat, and trailer batteries. It's a group 27 box, which makes it ideal for larger batteries, but it can accommodate smaller ones, too. It prevents unnecessary battery movements, protects battery terminals, and collects acid leaks.

Although this is a compact box that should tightly accommodate the battery, some movements might occur during transport. Also, the included screws might be long and visible in the battery compartment. This won’t affect or damage the battery, but it can be a safety concern.

The box includes a lift-off lid that allows for easy access to the battery as well as a hold-down strap for more safety. With foot clamps and stainless steel screws, the box proves to be rather secure and stable. It's also very sturdy, durable, and corrosion-resistant.

This is a group 24 battery box designed for smaller batteries. It's an inexpensive option for those who need a compact and lightweight box that is easy to transport and store.

The main drawback comes from the sealing mechanism. Although the strap and the buckle keep the lid closed, they are not of the best quality and might become too loose. Also, the plastic feels a little bit thin and could be tougher for use in a rough environment.

The main benefit of this box is a user-friendly design that makes it rather convenient and versatile. The product features a handy lid that allows for easy access to battery terminals, so the trolling motor and charger leads can be connected without opening the box. Also, the built-in battery meter shows the battery status and helps with keeping track of the charging process.

This is a group 24 to 27 battery box suitable for 12-volt batteries. It's mostly designed for a small boat battery type, which means it’s rather compact and lightweight. Thanks to the overall high portability, it’s convenient for off-road purposes. The box is very safe and secure, protecting the battery and the environment from dangerous acid leaks.

Benefits of Battery Boxes

The main benefit of a battery box is the enhanced safety it provides. Batteries contain chemicals that can be very dangerous for the passengers as well as the environment. Boxes prevent accidental acid spills and protect from released toxic fumes. Protection. Batteries are likely to get damaged from all kinds of outdoor threats. Dirt, dust, and water can reach the power source and cause short circuits and other damages. A high-quality box will prevent that from happening and keep the battery safe from hazards.

Types of Battery Boxes

Group X Battery Box

Although battery boxes might differ a little in overall design, they are mostly built in the same shape and way. The main difference between them is the group size. Battery boxes come in various sizes to accommodate batteries of different dimensions. Terms such as "group 27 battery box" highlight the size of the item, so a buyer can pick a box according to the battery size.

Top Brands

NOCO

NOCO was established in 1914 in Cleveland, Ohio. It all started with Joseph Henry Nook, a local tire and battery distributor, who developed a product to prevent battery corrosion. Now, the company produces a wide range of battery chargers, jump starters, solar panels, and other battery-related products with unique corrosion-resistant features. Noco Snap-Top Battery Box is one of its most popular products.

Camco

Camco was founded in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was back in 1966 when Don Caine and his wife, Teresa, started producing antifreeze by hand. Over the years, these two worked on expanding the line of products, including everything from venting systems to electrical adapters. Camco Regular Battery Box proves to be one of Camco's best-rated products.

Minn Kota

Minn Kota was founded in 1934 and is located in Fargo, North Dakota. Back in the year, O.G. Schmidt invented the first gear-driven electric trolling motor. He was focused on producing boat-related items, from foot pedals to composite shafts. Now, the company has a wide range of products to offer, including battery chargers and boxes. MinnKota Trolling Motor Power Center is one such product and it’s highly praised among users.

Battery Boxes Pricing

$15-$30: Battery boxes in this price range are reliable and well-made. They might lack some extra features for rougher use, but they are still safe and secure enough to protect the battery from damage and environment from acid leaks.

Battery boxes in this price range are reliable and well-made. They might lack some extra features for rougher use, but they are still safe and secure enough to protect the battery from damage and environment from acid leaks. $30 and up: For a few more bucks, you can find heavy-duty battery boxes designed for the toughest conditions. Smart boxes are also available at this price point. They have battery meters and heart monitors for tracking the charging status.

Key Features

Size

The first thing to consider when buying a battery box is the size. It should be big enough to accommodate the battery you have. Although some boxes can fit batteries of different sizes, not all of them are that universal. To select the right one, compare the size of your battery with the group number of a particular box.

Weather Protection

Whether you need a car, truck, or boat battery box, you should opt for the one that can protect the inner power system from the weather. Dirt, sun, water, and other elements can damage the battery and cause damage to your car and electrical devices that are plugged in. Well-protected batteries offer better performance and last for longer. Look for the safety features and choose boxes that are water-, corrosion-, and rust-resistant.

Durability

Check the materials and the overall construction of a battery box before the purchase. It should have a solid lid that seals tight as well as strong supporting walls. The box should be sturdy enough to withstand bumps and impacts, and protect the battery from damage. The tough construction also prolongs battery life.

Mounting Options

Batteries can be quite heavy and cumbersome, especially when paired with boxes. To prevent a battery box from sliding, falling, or tipping over, make sure you can install it properly. Consider the available mounting options when buying a battery box. You should be able to place and secure the box properly on a provided mounting hardware. Also, make sure that the box comes with clear instructions because you might need them for a safe installation.

Other Considerations

Portability. Battery boxes are designed for easy transportation, but some models are still lighter than the others. If high portability is of the essence for you, look for the more compact and lightweight boxes. Also, check whether a particular model has handles on top or both sides. Ergonomic handles will provide more comfort when carrying batteries.

Battery boxes are designed for easy transportation, but some models are still lighter than the others. If high portability is of the essence for you, look for the more compact and lightweight boxes. Also, check whether a particular model has handles on top or both sides. Ergonomic handles will provide more comfort when carrying batteries. Easy Access. Although battery cases should seal tight for more security, they should also be easy to open. You should be able to access the battery quickly and easily, especially in case of an emergency or when connecting the charger. Having to struggle with accessing the battery every time you want to charge it or check its status can be very time-consuming.

Although battery cases should seal tight for more security, they should also be easy to open. You should be able to access the battery quickly and easily, especially in case of an emergency or when connecting the charger. Having to struggle with accessing the battery every time you want to charge it or check its status can be very time-consuming. Smart Features. Some boxes have built-in smart features such as battery meters, heart monitors, and USB ports. These are newly designed smart battery boxes for more convenience for the user. They can track and show the status of the battery and give you easy access to the USB ports for charging multiple devices. Consider whether you need some of these features before the purchase.

