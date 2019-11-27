Best Parking Sensors: Park You Car Easily and Safely

A suitable parking sensor ensures comfortable parking while preventing dangerous collisions

By Robert Kimathi

Parking lots are always crowded, and maneuvering through one can be very tricky. Lucky for you, there is a gadget that can make the parking process more comfortable: a parking sensor. This device measures the distance between your car and the obstacle. It then sends you a notification when you are about to hit the obstacle. Here are three of the best parking sensors on the market.

  • Best Overall
    EKYLIN Parking Sensors With Eight Sensors
    Summary
    This sensor is a good-quality parking radar system that consists of eight sensors, a digital control box, and an LED display. It ensures secure parking by making a beeping sound warning and displaying your distance from an object, thus preventing collisions.
    Pros
    Beep sound becomes more frequent as the distance to the object gets smaller. It is easy to install. It has a multicolor selection of eight weatherproof sensors. It also comes with a three-year warranty.
    Cons
    Its detection range is too small, so if you reverse at high speeds you may hit an obstacle. The beeping sound is loud and annoying. Also, the cables included are not long enough for some vehicles.
  • Best Value
    EKYLIN Parking Sensors With Four Sensors
    Summary
    For a cheaper option that still works efficiently, this parking sensor is a great deal. Featuring four sensors and an LED distance display, this system ensures safe and comfortable parking. Its beeping sound becomes more frequent when the obstacle gets closer, thus preventing costly collisions.
    Pros
    The parking sensors are waterproof. It fits perfectly and tightly on the universal rear bumper hole. It comes with a three-year warranty.
    Cons
    It is way too loud and does not have a volume control button. It only senses objects that are directly behind it and not objects on the side.
  • Honorable Mention
    Zone Tech Car Reverse Backup Radar System
    Summary
    This is another great parking sensor system. It comes with four sensors to install on the rear bumper, a CPU, and an advanced chipset for enhanced obstacle detection. It is equipped with a three-color LED display (green, red, and yellow) to accurately show the distance between the car and the obstacle.
    Pros
    This radar system can detect children and small walls. It is weatherproof. The system is also protected from overheating or overloading. What’s more, it is durable.
    Cons
    The included wire is too short for installing the system in a long truck. Its beep warning may be too loud. The colors may not be a perfect distance indicator.

Tips

  • Although a wireless parking sensor is easy to install, it may not be as accurate as a wired one. A wired parking sensor is more reliable. Consult a specialist for proper installation.
  • When installing a set of parking sensors, make sure they are evenly spaced at about 12 to 16 inches between sensors and 22 inches from the ground.
  • Some factors to consider when buying parking sensors include installation ease, feedback system (display or beep), durability, coverage area, and sensitivity.

FAQs

Q: What are parking sensors in vehicles?

A:  A parking sensor is a gadget installed on the car’s rear bumper to detect proximity to obstacles. It helps the driver park more safely and comfortably.

Q: Can parking sensors be added to any car?

A: Yes. It is possible to add a parking sensor to many vehicles. Some come with a special hole drilled on their bumpers for a precise parking sensor fit.

Q: Do parking sensors detect any object?

A: While this is a consideration when buying a parking sensor, many sensors that use soundwaves do not detect small objects such as curbs.

Q: How do rear parking sensors work?

A: Rear parking sensors typically use sound technology. They emit an ultrasonic sound that is reflected towards the nearby obstacle, and this information is relayed to the driver as a beep or visual cue.

Final Thoughts

If you want a superior quality parking sensor, we recommend the EKYLIN Parking Sensors With Eight Sensors. It has eight sensors, an LED display, and a beep sound warning that ensures safe parking. However, there is also the cheaper EKYLIN Parking Sensor With Four Sensors, which works the same but has four sensors.

