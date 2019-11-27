Best Parking Sensors: Park You Car Easily and Safely

Tips
- Although a wireless parking sensor is easy to install, it may not be as accurate as a wired one. A wired parking sensor is more reliable. Consult a specialist for proper installation.
- When installing a set of parking sensors, make sure they are evenly spaced at about 12 to 16 inches between sensors and 22 inches from the ground.
- Some factors to consider when buying parking sensors include installation ease, feedback system (display or beep), durability, coverage area, and sensitivity.
FAQs
Q: What are parking sensors in vehicles?
A: A parking sensor is a gadget installed on the car’s rear bumper to detect proximity to obstacles. It helps the driver park more safely and comfortably.
Q: Can parking sensors be added to any car?
A: Yes. It is possible to add a parking sensor to many vehicles. Some come with a special hole drilled on their bumpers for a precise parking sensor fit.
Q: Do parking sensors detect any object?
A: While this is a consideration when buying a parking sensor, many sensors that use soundwaves do not detect small objects such as curbs.
Q: How do rear parking sensors work?
A: Rear parking sensors typically use sound technology. They emit an ultrasonic sound that is reflected towards the nearby obstacle, and this information is relayed to the driver as a beep or visual cue.
Final Thoughts
If you want a superior quality parking sensor, we recommend the EKYLIN Parking Sensors With Eight Sensors. It has eight sensors, an LED display, and a beep sound warning that ensures safe parking. However, there is also the cheaper EKYLIN Parking Sensor With Four Sensors, which works the same but has four sensors.