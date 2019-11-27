Best Parking Sensors: Park You Car Easily and Safely

Tips

Although a wireless parking sensor is easy to install, it may not be as accurate as a wired one. A wired parking sensor is more reliable. Consult a specialist for proper installation.

When installing a set of parking sensors, make sure they are evenly spaced at about 12 to 16 inches between sensors and 22 inches from the ground.

Some factors to consider when buying parking sensors include installation ease, feedback system (display or beep), durability, coverage area, and sensitivity.

FAQs

Q: What are parking sensors in vehicles?

A: A parking sensor is a gadget installed on the car’s rear bumper to detect proximity to obstacles. It helps the driver park more safely and comfortably.

Q: Can parking sensors be added to any car?

A: Yes. It is possible to add a parking sensor to many vehicles. Some come with a special hole drilled on their bumpers for a precise parking sensor fit.

Q: Do parking sensors detect any object?

A: While this is a consideration when buying a parking sensor, many sensors that use soundwaves do not detect small objects such as curbs.

Q: How do rear parking sensors work?

A: Rear parking sensors typically use sound technology. They emit an ultrasonic sound that is reflected towards the nearby obstacle, and this information is relayed to the driver as a beep or visual cue.

Final Thoughts

If you want a superior quality parking sensor, we recommend the EKYLIN Parking Sensors With Eight Sensors. It has eight sensors, an LED display, and a beep sound warning that ensures safe parking. However, there is also the cheaper EKYLIN Parking Sensor With Four Sensors, which works the same but has four sensors.