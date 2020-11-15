This is a GPS-enabled watch tailored to the needs of golfers. The centerpiece of this niche bit of equipment is the 1.2-inch color touchscreen, which is designed specifically for readability in sunlight.

For these individuals, a GPS enabled watch makes a lot of sense. Much harder to lose than a phone, much more durable, and with generally much longer battery life, GPS watches offer a practical alternative to pulling a block of metal and glass out of your pocket every few minutes. The types of GPS watches on the market are diverse, and their capabilities surprisingly powerful. They range from all-around cell phone analogs to devices to keep tabs on one’s children, to specific watches tailored for runners and golfers. Whatever the purpose, there is a GPS watch to do it.

Knowing where you are is important, and being able to know where you are without relying on a phone is just as important to many. For outdoor sports enthusiasts like hikers, climbers, backpackers, campers, hunters, endurance athletes, military personnel, and survivalists, being able to instantly access your exact location is essential, not only for personal safety but for rescue or emergency scenarios that are sometimes unfortunate occurrences in outdoor activities.

The only drawback to this watch is the initial upfront cost. It’s definitely on the higher end of the phones on our list. That being said, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is still our choice for best overall GPS watch based on its overall quality, reliability, and functionality.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a powerful and sleek piece of wireless technology that connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, in addition to GPS signals. It is designed to pair with an Android phone, but still works well solo. The Galaxy Watch is engineered to mil-spec durability standards and includes gorilla glass and water-resistant protection. It automatically tracks the user’s heart rate, recognizes several workouts, and can track a running or jogging session. A single charge will last several days, and when it is finally depleted the watch is wirelessly charged. The handy sleep tracker offers insights on your sleep patterns and even suggestions on how to get a better night’s sleep. This watch can also let you read text messages, make calls, and use your Samsung Pay account on the go.

This watch is an excellent buy for the price point. However, it relies on slightly older technology than some other models and there is concern over the long-term reliability and accuracy of the readouts and technological features of this watch.

Runners adore the Polar M430 for its relatively low cost and long list of athletically-focused features. The watch uses several optical sensors and a proprietary algorithm to accurately and precisely track every pulse of the heart, and a battery of GPS and accelerometers to closely document position and speed. The M340 essentially turns the world into a treadmill, giving important statistics including calories burned, pace, steps, and distance. It can even go beyond that and track one’s sleep. The M430 includes interval timers, a stopwatch, and a finish time estimator. Using all of these resources is a suite of smart coaching tools, to help get the most out of every run. And after every run, the watch can connect to your phone via Bluetooth to chart statistics and milestones.

The Series 6 has an emergency SOS capability, a series of abilities to monitor trends in workouts, and even a dual-core processor. This watch seems to have it all, but it falls short in band aesthetics. It has several different interchangeable bands, but none of them are super stylish or allow you to dress up the watch at all. Clearly not a deal-breaker, considering all the other outstanding features you get.

Apple was a large force in popularizing the smartwatch, and part of that legacy is the Apple Watch Series 6. Carrying the prestigious Apple name, even though it is not the latest model, it still commands a premium price and performs as a premium GPS watch should. Connected via cellular and GPS, the Series 6 has a long list of features all held in a modern Apple design. It is water-resistant to the point of being “swim-proof,” uses a retina display, and packs an onboard optical sensor to precisely determine heart rate while exercising or just moving around the house. It can store and play audio from music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and tracks elevation as well as location.

While the watch is not as versatile as some other models, being geared toward golfers, it is also useful for sports ranging from skiing and snowboarding to rowing and stand up paddleboarding. It is hard to beat a full-color map that one can read in sunlight.

The Garmin Approach S60 is a GPS-enabled watch tailored to the needs of golfers. The centerpiece of this niche bit of equipment is the 1.2-inch color touchscreen, which is designed specifically for readability in sunlight. Loaded with over 40,000 golf courses from around the world, the Approach S60 can quickly provide exact yardages to hazards, doglegs, and greens. In golf mode with the full-color screen activated and readable in sunlight, the watch has a full 10 hours of battery life. This is greatly extended to ten days in watch mode.

With preset text messages and water-resistant construction, the TickTalk 3 guarantees ease of use and a safety net that’s required with a child-focused device. However, there are some issues with the battery life. Many reviewers say the battery doesn’t last as long as they need it to in order not to lose track of their kids throughout the day.

TickTalk 3 is a watch that enables parents to keep consistent tabs on their children and maintain constant contact with them. It mainly communicates with 4G LTE, but can also use Wi-Fi connectivity to communicate without data usage. The TickTalk 3 is capable of two-way video calls, sending and receiving text messages, as well as recorded audio messages and photos. It is GPS enabled, allowing parents to know where their children are at all times. The current system is 50 percent faster than the outgoing model, and through it, parents can track multiple watches at once, as well as see their location history.

A couple of drawbacks: the watch’s battery life is shorter than some models, lasting up to 48 hours in smartwatch mode and up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode. The cost is quite high for this watch compared to some others also, but that’s warranted based on all the features and options this watch has to offer.

The Suunto 7 gets high marks for being a well-rounded, all-encompassing, multi-sport watch. It successfully combines sports expertise from Suunto with the best smartwatch features from Google. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. With this phone, you can access Google Assistant, Google Pay, thousands of apps from Google Play, fitness coaching from Google Fit, listen to music, get text messages and phone calls, and so much more. This all-encompassing watch features a whopping 70 different sport modes for just about any sport imaginable. It can even connect to sport services like Under Armour, Adidas Running, Training Peaks, Endomondo, and more. This watch also comes equipped with barometric pressure reading, heart rate sensor, outdoor maps and route navigation, customizable watch faces, and so much more.

This phone is compatible with iOS and Android platforms, and while it’s not as bang-on accurate and precise in some of its measurements as some other higher-end models, the fact that it’s under $100 is a big selling point for people who want to try out a GPS watch.

If you’re new to GPS watches and aren’t sure you’re going to love them, the Gandley Smart Watch is a very economical option that lets you test out the features of a GPS watch without a huge financial commitment. This watch acts as a fitness tracker, with features like heart rate and blood pressure monitoring, sleep quality and pattern trackers, a sedentary alarm, barometer and altitude measurements, a compass, distance, calorie, speed measurements, and much more. It’s rated IP67 waterproof and will show you real-time weather information.

It comes in a couple of different color and band options, but not many. A few more color choices would really set this watch on another level, but the classic design of the watch is one of its major selling points.

We like the Moto 360 3rd Gen 2020 GPS watch for its unassuming classic design that includes a bunch of high-tech features and options. It bucks the aesthetic trend of many other GPS smartwatches on the market right now. It’s constructed from ultra-durable and high-quality materials with premium scratch-resistant glass, and a stainless steel body with titanium screws coated in a hard, scratch-resistant PVD coating. With its quick-charge technology, this watch can be fully charged in just 60 minutes. Link it up to Google Play, Google Music, Spotify, Shazam, and many more apps to be able to listen to whatever music you want whenever you want. Track GPS location, heart rate, steps, and more. It’s even compatible with fitness apps, like Adidas Running, Nike Run Club, Google Fit, Strava, and more.

The one thing we don’t like about this watch is not a big deal at all and certainly not a deal-breaker, but the side buttons tend to stick out a bit farther than on some other models and can get caught on your hair, loose threads from clothing; a minor annoyance in the whole scheme of things.

The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch gets a nod for being a well-designed watch that seamlessly transitions from active daytime sporting events to a stylish night-wear accessory. It’s powered with Wear OS by Google and is designed to work with Android or iPhone platforms. It has a respectable 24-hour battery life that can be extended in different modes. It can be charged up to 80 percent in an hour. This watch will track heart rate and activity, GPS location, sleep patterns and history, and more. Use it to set sleep goals, get coaching and assistance from multiple health apps, take or make calls, and monitor news, social media, games, and more. Choose from thousands of watch face options to personalize and customize your watch’s look.

The Fitbit’s battery can last over six consecutive days and can produce a full day’s charge in just 12 minutes, making it one of the fastest charging watches on the market. This is a great, all-around smartwatch and fitness tracker. The only drawback is that it requires a paid subscription to Fitbit’s platform to be fully operational.

We would be remiss if we didn’t give a shout out to the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch. Fitbit has been pioneering fitness tracker technology for years, and this watch includes all the best features of a Fitbit, along with some new tricks. An on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks and monitors your body temperature, and can indicate your body’s response to stress with its electrodermal activity tracker. High and low heart rate notifications alert you to abnormal variances in heart rate activity. The watch’s built-in GPS tracks you and monitors your pace and distance during runs, hikes, and rides. It even features Amazon Alexa built-in so you can monitor weather, set reminders, control your smart home features, and more.

Benefits of GPS Watches

Compact. A GPS watch gives you the benefit of being able to conveniently wear technology that tracks you and your progress, versus having to carry your cell phone with you while hiking, running, climbing, etc. This keeps your hands free and frees up space in your pack.

Tracking metrics. A good GPS watch tracks lots of valuable information, like location, distance, heart rate, elevation, and more. It can also chart your progress or record data for comparison of past trips, making it a really useful training tool.

Navigation aid. A GPS watch can be a great navigational aid to keep you from getting lost or to help get you back on track in case of an accidental detour. It can help rescuers find you quickly and easily in an emergency.

Keeps you on time. It's a watch, so at its most basic function, it will tell you the time and keep you from being late for important meetings and events. Sometimes this most basic of functions can be the most valuable and the most overlooked benefit of a GPS watch.

Multi-functional. Not only will a GPS watch tell the time and track your biometrics while exercising, but most also link up to your cell phone to allow you to receive text messages and phone calls while away from your phone.

Types of GPS Watches

Runner’s Watch

A GPS watch for runners is designed to monitor and track certain metrics that are important to people who run regularly. It will track heart rate, O2 levels, pace, calories burned, steps, distance, sleep patterns, and more. Some running GPS watches even have the ability to store playlists so you can listen to music while you’re out.

Golfer’s Watch

These watches allow golfers to easily see important metrics and details, even in bright sunlight. They can show things like precise location on a golf course, yardages to greens, doglegs, hazards, and more. Most GPS watches for golfers come with up to 40,000 different course maps preloaded into the watch. These watches can also be used by skiers, snowboarders, rowers, and stand-up paddleboarders.

Cyclist’s Watch

GPS watches for cyclists are usually compatible with a power meter, which measures your power output throughout your ride to give you a comprehensive picture of how much force you’re exerting. These watches also usually come equipped with a quick-release mount that allows you to take it off the wrist strap and attach it to a bracket at the center of your handlebars.

Swimmer’s Watch

These watches often feature a higher degree of water resistance than a runner’s or golfer’s watch. They can track distance in both pools and open water swims. In open water, the watch has an accelerometer that is combined with the GPS signal that it uses to help you gauge distance and speed accurately. During an indoor swim, the accelerometer can count strokes and laps in the pool once you set the pool’s length in the watch. In some cases, the accelerometer can even identify the type of swim stroke you’re using.

Triathlete’s Watch

These watches usually combine several features from the runner’s, cyclist’s, and swimmer’s watches, for obvious reasons. They have the quick release mount for your bike and have lots of customizable data options. They can also quickly transition between sports with just the touch of a button so you won’t miss a beat when switching between legs of your triathlon. For example, when you switch from cycling to running, the watch’s display will switch your speed from miles per hour for cycling to minutes per mile for running.

Hiker’s Watches

GPS watches are especially useful for hikers and backpackers. They have not only the ability to accurately pinpoint your location in case of a rescue situation or to keep you on track and prevent you from getting lost, but they can also track your altitude, or elevation, with an internal barometer. They can detect temperature and often warn of oncoming storm systems and imminent sunsets, keeping you safe and from unplanned events.

Top Brands

Garmin

Garmin is one of the top recognized names in GPS navigation systems. With more than 15,000 employees in over 80 countries worldwide, it’s got a global reach with trusted products like the Garmin inReach Explorer®+ handheld GPS locator for mariners and sailors, and the Garmin Catalyst™ Driving Performance Optimizer.

Apple

Is there anything Apple doesn’t do? It’s one of the most widely known tech companies on the planet, with cellular and wearable technology that is the world leader in innovation. It’s widely known for life-changing products like the Apple iPhone 11 and the Apple MacBook Air Laptop.

Samsung

Samsung is a household name in globally-reaching technological advancements. Samsung has long been known for manufacturing revolutionary products, such as its line of Samsung Lifestyle TVs and its line of Samsung Connected Appliances.

Fitbit

Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology. Founded in 2007, it introduced one of the first watch-style fitness monitors to the masses and has been a trusted source ever since. It’s more widely used products include the Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit Ace 2 for children.

Polar

Polar has been leading the way in heart rate monitor technology since 1977. It caters to all levels of fitness and is a trusted brand among medical professionals who want to monitor patients’ heart activity using smartly designed products like the Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor and the Polar Vantage M, advanced running and multi-sport watch with GPS.

GPS Watch Pricing

Under $150: GPS watches in this range don’t come with a lot of customizable features, but get the job done as far as tracking location, time, distance, speed, and calories. They usually come equipped with date and time, alarms, and stopwatch functionality.

$150-$350: This price range will get you a good, reliable watch with a longer-lasting battery. GPS watches in this price range will have added features, like interval workouts or heart rate monitors, and will be waterproof. They don't have a ton of specificity between sports, however.

$350 and up: These GPS watches will be the cream of the crop, with lots of added features and data capabilities. They will often be sport-specific, with longer battery life and apps designed for tracking metrics that are unique to each sport they're made for. They'll also feature comprehensive tracking and training aids.

Key Features

Water Resistance

While all GPS watches are rain- and sweat-proof, not all of them are completely waterproof enough to handle total submersion in water. Most GPS watches lose satellite connectivity when under more than just a few inches of water, so if you intend to use it around water, look for a watch that’s rated to IPXC7 standards, meaning it’s water-resistant to at least 30 meters. This means your watch can handle some submersion, but it won’t hold up to deep submersion for a long time.

Battery Life

Almost all GPS watches run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The base models will be able to hold a charge for 10-12 hours when GPS mode is turned on. This is fine unless you’re an endurance athlete, hiker, backpacker, or survivalist. For these activities, look for a watch that has a battery life of 20 hours or more when in active modes.

Data Options

Your needs for data options will vary depending on your chosen activity or purpose for having a GPS watch. Do you want to be able to track only location, speed, pace, distance, and time, or do you need more specific data trackers, like elevation, altitude, barometric pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels in your blood, calories burned, outside temperature, swim stroke or lap counter, distances between two landmarks, etc.?

Other Considerations

Memory Capacity. This can vary from watch to watch. How much data do you want to be able to store on your GPS watch? If you’re training for a marathon or triathlon, maybe you want enough capacity to store your training logs for months at a time. If you’re a golfer, maybe your watch needs to be able to store thousands of course outlines for you to reference at any given moment. Memory capabilities usually go hand-in-hand with cost.

Breadcrumbs. "Breadcrumbs" is a term for digital pinpoints that some GPS watches are capable of dropping along your route while you're running, hiking, or cycling. They form a connected line on a rudimentary map that outlines your route for you so that you don't get lost. You can also upload a route and use the breadcrumbs as a rough outline to find your way.

Waypoints. Having a watch that you can program waypoints, that is, actual latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates, into can come in very handy if you want your watch to guide you using directional arrows. They're also useful to create routes you want to go on, or for marking locations and points of interest, such as spots to avoid, restrooms, resting points, etc.

Training Aids. Do you want your watch to be able to help improve your training methods? Some GPS watches come with aids that can take your data, assess it, and use it to create plans or tips to help you take your training to the next level. Training aids are great features for marathoners, triathletes, endurance athletes, and more.

Best GPS Watch Reviews & Recommendations 2020