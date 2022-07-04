Get Lost and Find Your Way Home With GPS Sales at Amazon

Summer is the best time to venture into the wilderness and get lost. It’s a time to discover new roads, check out the most rural scenery you have access to, and find the best lookout spot to take a breathtaking picture. But no one actually wants to get lost. I mean, you’ve seen Into the Wild, right?

A GPS unit allows you to get lost, but do so safe in the knowledge that you’ll be able to find your way home when the time comes. I’ve sought out the best deals on GPS units and haven't stuck to models only intended for cars. Bikers won’t want to miss out on this Garmin Zumo Motorcycle GPS, and RV enthusiasts can save $100 on this Garmin GPS Navigator.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Regardless of the adventure that tickles your fancy, you'll find something interesting here. I’ve even included a few options for boating enthusiasts, such as a Simrad Cruise 7.7-inch GPS Chartplotter. Scroll down until you find what's right for you.