Get Lost and Find Your Way Home With GPS Sales at Amazon
There’s GPS unit here for every type of gearhead, whether your ride, drive, or sail.
Summer is the best time to venture into the wilderness and get lost. It’s a time to discover new roads, check out the most rural scenery you have access to, and find the best lookout spot to take a breathtaking picture. But no one actually wants to get lost. I mean, you’ve seen Into the Wild, right?
A GPS unit allows you to get lost, but do so safe in the knowledge that you’ll be able to find your way home when the time comes. I’ve sought out the best deals on GPS units and haven't stuck to models only intended for cars. Bikers won’t want to miss out on this Garmin Zumo Motorcycle GPS, and RV enthusiasts can save $100 on this Garmin GPS Navigator.
Regardless of the adventure that tickles your fancy, you'll find something interesting here. I’ve even included a few options for boating enthusiasts, such as a Simrad Cruise 7.7-inch GPS Chartplotter. Scroll down until you find what's right for you.
- Garmin Zumo Motorcycle GPS for $299.99 (save $100)
- Beeline Motorcycle/Scooter GPS for $199.99 (save $10)
- Garmin InReach Mini for $329.90 (save $20.09)
- Garmin Drive 52 GPS Navigator for $99.99 (save $40)
- Garmin DriveSmart 76 7-inch Car GPS Navigator for $269.99 (save $30)
- Garmin DriveSmart 65 GPS Navigator for $157.99 (save $42)
- Garmin GPSMAP Handheld GPS with Altimeter and Compass for $334.95 (save $55.04)
- Garmin RV 89 GPS Navigator for $399.99 (save $100)
- Simrad Cruise 7.7-inch GPS Chartplotter for $469 (save $100)
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 9 Fish Finder for $672.14 (save $186.86)
- Xgody GPS Navigation for Car and Truck for $68.99 (save $20)
- Garmin DriveSmart 55 GPS Navigator for $129.99 (save $55)
Already using a GPS unit? Let us know where it takes you in the comments section.
