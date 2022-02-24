Now-Defunct Local Motors Auctioning Off Remaining Rally Fighters

It's been a month since niche automaker Local Motors went belly up. The world watched as Local Motors transformed from a company that helped customers build their own bespoke off-roaders like the Rally Fighter to one that built autonomous shuttle buses—at least until it couldn't afford to build either.

Now, the Arizona company's assets are being liquidated. Its entire business is being chopped into lots to be sold to the highest bidder, and yes, that includes vehicles, tooling, and more. So while the company itself may be no more, you can still own a little bit of its history for the right price.