Now-Defunct Local Motors Auctioning Off Remaining Rally Fighters

There is a plethora of tools and other manufacturing equipment up for auction as well. We're talking about table saws, vacuum formers, hoists, welders, sheet metal brakes, vehicle lifts, 3D printers, and much more. Enough for a decent shop to get to work and build their own bespoke vehicles—all of which was basically already happening here.
In fact, there are even some spare vehicle parts. Air suspension kits, car audio, brake components, wheels, tires, and other bits and pieces. There are even a number of LiDAR sensors ready to serve as a component for an autonomous vehicle testbed.
And if you're an EV lover, you'll probably want to grab one of the super cool Clippercreek charging stations offered up for sale. These are styled as classic gas pumps and were custom-built for Local Motors, complete with branding.
Local Motors may have gone the way of the dodo, but the impact it left on the auto community can definitely be felt far and wide. From video games to the big screen, its Rally Fighter became an instantly-recognizable ride. Now is your chance to latch on to some of the last bits of company history as long as you're willing to put up the cash.
Bidding will run March 15-17 and all 439 lots can be viewed online.
