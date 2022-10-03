Endure Anything With Amazon’s Killer Garmin Sale
Some gadgets really can take a beating.
You and I both know it's true, Garmin's gear will handle whatever you're about to get yourself into. Not only are the brand's GPS systems stout enough to handle your truck, mountain bike, or hunting pack, but its watches even stand up to the weird beatings I've put mine through in the shop. As well as the many spills I've taken on my dual-sport. I'm sure it'll endure whatever you're about to get into. Garmin's toughness isn't what usually precludes most from snagging. That's price, which is why you're just looking for the sweet deals I’ve rounded up.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Watches
- Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar GPS Running Smartwatch (10 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS Running Watch (24 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm Easy-to-use GPS Running Watch (16 percent off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch (27 percent off)
- Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch (30 percent off)
- Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch (13 percent off)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch (32 percent off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch (24 percent off)
- Garmin Approach S40 Stylish GPS Golf Smartwatch (20 percent off)
GPS
- Garmin GPSMAP 86i Floating Handheld GPS (13 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 64sx Handheld GPS (5 percent off)
- Garmin eTrex 22x Rugged Handheld GPS Navigator (11 percent)
- Garmin Drivetrack 71 In-Vehicle Dog Tracking and GPS Navigator (25 percent off)
- Garmin dezl 7-inch GPS Truck Navigator (15 percent off)
- Garmin Drive 52 GPS Navigator (19 percent off)
- Garmin RV 780 GPS Navigator (25 percent off)
More from The Garage
- DeWalt's mega Amazon sale is going strong
- Here's how to easily install brake lines
- Save big on cleaning supplies with this awesome set of deals
- Get ready for winter with this Noco sale