Chasing Bruce: What You Learn Over 1,140 Miles Off-Road in a 1965 Meyers Manx

“It takes a couple of really dumb guys to race a Manx in Baja.” These were the words that went through my mind as the grey matter inside my skull shuddered like a bowl of Jell-O on a paint shaker. We’d hit a big whoop-de-doo, the tires left terra firma, and the front end landed hard. Our unlikely steed, El Gusano, which translates to The Worm in Spanish, didn’t flinch, sucking up the impact and taking it in stride. I scrambled to find the next set of instructions in the roadbook and called out to Jon Steinhilber, “500 feet, hard left, drop-off on right.” He downshifted and threw the car into a picture-perfect drift.

Chris Collard Racing through 1,000 miles of Baja is a game of calculated risk. You can drive at 100 percent of your abilities for 10 percent of the time, but you can run at 80 percent all day. Push that envelope and you will eventually run out of talent; i.e., break the car and put your face in the dirt.

It was Day 4 of the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, and we were about 750 miles into an 1,140-mile contest of speed and endurance through Baja, Mexico’s, most rugged terrain. I’d been invited to join team El Gusano, Jon was the driver, and I would share the navigator seat with Joe Lowery. We weren’t the fastest car on the track, nor did we have the most capable suspension or powerful motor. However, the 1965 Meyers Manx buggy under our butts wasn’t unlikely at all. To really understand why two guys would race a Manx in Baja, we need to turn the pages back to 1967. The Manx was the car that started it all. 1965 Meyers Manx "El Gusano" Specs Race-ready sticker price: Less than $20K

Less than $20K Engine: 1904cc VW, stock 34mm Solex 1-barrel carb

1904cc VW, stock 34mm Solex 1-barrel carb Transaxle: Benco Racing (stock with re-gear)

Benco Racing (stock with re-gear) Suspension: Bilstein 4600 shocks

Bilstein 4600 shocks Tires: BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrains

BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrains Lighting: KC HiLites

KC HiLites Seats/harnesses: PRP

PRP Communications: Rugged Radios intercom and Kenwood race radio

Rugged Radios intercom and Kenwood race radio Navigation: Lowrance HDS 5m

Meyers Manx Collection Bruce Meyers (on right), who created the Manx fiberglass buggy in his garage in 1964, posed for a photo at the start of the 1967 Mexican 1000. Meyers is not only a legend in dune buggy circles, but an icon in the off-road world.

A 54-Year Flashback A pair of weathered wood doors swung open, exposing the azure waters of the Sea of Cortez lapping at a white-sand beach. Ted Mangels and Bruce Meyers stepped out from the La Perla Hotel, pulled open-face helmets over their ears, and climbed into a fiberglass Scooby Doo mobile. It was April 19, 1967, and their quest this day was to drive Meyers’ creation, a Volkswagen-based Manx dune buggy, from La Paz in Southern Baja, to the border town of Tijuana…and do it in the shortest possible time. The previous record to traverse this 1,000-mile stretch of treacherous boulder fields, bottomless silt beds, and endless arroyos stood at 39 hours, three minutes. Reliable maps were non-existent, fuel sources scarce, and they were on their own if things went sideways. It was an era before paved roads, satellite phones, and GPS; the only means to officially document their start time was via a telegraph in Morse code.

Meyers Manx Collection “Old Red” (on right) ferried Bruce Meyers and Ted Mangels on their record-setting run in early 1967. Later that year the #10 Manx, driven by Mangels and Vic Wilson, beat all comers in the inaugural NORRA Mexican 1000.

The telegraph went out, Mangels and Meyers headed north, and set off for the adventure of a lifetime. Driving like a bat out of hell, they threaded their way through towering cardon cacti and tire-shredding cholla, over boulder fields and down endless sand beaches. When they arrived in Tijuana 35 grueling hours later, they had shredded the previous record. Word of their accomplishment spread through the nascent off-road world like flames licking at chaparral. A few months later, future luminaries such as Dick Cepek, Car Craft’s John Cristy, Vik Hickey, Pete Condos, and Ed Pearlman met to discuss creating a new event. Pearlman and Condos each put $100 in the hat and formed the National Off Road Racing Association.

Chris Collard Meyers, who passed away in 2021 at age 94, continued to be active in the racing circles. In 2014, this author had the honor of being his navigator for the start of that year’s NORRA Mexican 1000.