Alarming Video Shows Florida Drawbridge Opening With Honda Accord Still On It

Apparently, the gap the car spanned between the bridge and the road revealed a 40-foot plunge into the Intracoastal Waterway. The driver was able to escape their Honda safely but not before an understandable bout of panic.

The drawbridge operator—known as a tender in infrastructure parlance—stated in an interview with WPTV that she "did not see" the car on the bridge until after it had closed. They've since been fired from their job with Palm Beach County.

The video and bridge tenders' firing actually took place in October. However, it only just surfaced recently due to investigative reporting surrounding another drawbridge tragedy from Feb. 6 of this year. In that incident, a 79-year-old woman fell to her death on an opening drawbridge in Palm Beach while crossing on foot. Local police are currently investigating the matter.

While it's never a good idea to intentionally dodge crossing gates, especially with deadly forces in play, the long nature of drawbridges and the extreme heights they reach demand extra attentive operation. This was a failure on multiple parts, but at least no one was hurt this time.

