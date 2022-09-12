Garmin Is Having Its Stellar Watch and GPS Sale Right Now
Garmin’s best watches are on sale!
Garmin is one of our favorite brands, as the company makes something for every gearhead out there. There's the company's rugged watches that'll survive even the toughest of garages, GPS' to get you to hell and back, satellite communications to reach out from the depths of hell to the civilized world and more. And today, Garmin's having its annual birthday sale that just can't be missed. I've rounded up the best deals live right now. But act fast, this sale isn't going to last forever.
Watches
- fēnix 6 (25 percent off)
- Instinct (53 percent off)
- Forerunner (16 percent off)
- Approach S60 (37 percent off)
- vívoactive 4S (42 percent off)
- vívofit 4 (37 percent off)
- Lily (20 percent off)
GPS
- Drive 52 (33 percent off)
- DriveSmart 65 (25 percent off)
- RV 890 (20 percent off)
- dēzl OTR1000 Truck Navigation (12 percent off)
- Garmin DriveTrack 71 (25 percent off)
- GPSMAP 79 Series (5 percent off)
