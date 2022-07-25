Tinkering Teen Builds a Tiny Lego Hay Baler That Really Works

One enterprising young Lego builder has put together a working hay baler on the smaller end of the scale, as seen on Facebook.

The baler is built using Lego's Technic line of mechanical-oriented parts. It's towed behind a toy tractor, which also pulls a trailer carrying a DeWalt power drill. The drill's trigger is held down with a rubber band, and provides drive to the baling mechanism. It works in the same way a power take-off (PTO) shaft would run a real baler.

Small handfuls of hay are picked up from the ground and fed into the diminutive machine's rollers. There, the hay is rolled up with the help of rubber bands serving as belts to help form the bale into shape. When finished, the bale can then be tied off with string, or in this case, sewing thread.

The build is the work of a 15-year-old boy named Lane. The Drive's Nico DeMattia spoke to Lane's mother, Tricia Friend, who posted the video of her son's creation online.

"He is from a family of mechanics and farmers," she says, adding "Normally he’s working on real balers so he knows exactly how one works and [how] everything needs to move internally." She notes that the baler is just one of his creations, with other notable builds including a Lego rat rod and a miniature saw mill. The baler itself is destined for the play farm of Lane's younger brother.

Lego's Technic sets are a great tool for experimenting with machinery. They let kids tinker with mechanisms with the benefit of simple, snap-together parts. Plus, as demonstrated here, it's entirely possible to use the Lego parts to make actual working creations. You can even build a full-size working car if you're so inclined.

In any case, this kid is sure to go far. After all, you know what they say about the guy who invented the hay baler. He made a bundle!