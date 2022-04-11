The World’s First Electric Racing Boat Is More Than a Render Now

Last year I got a chance to talk to the people behind the wild hydrofoil racing series, E1. Back then, the Racebird was a render rather than a real craft, but now, the electric powerboat has been out on the water for its first test and is doing even better than its designers could've imagined.

The E1 Series is a battery-electric racing series with a twist. Where Formula E has taken to the streets and Extreme E has gone off-roading, E1 will hit the water. Long viewed as a poor thing to mix with batteries, E1's aim is to prove the point that electric racing on rivers and seas can be just as competitive as it is on dry land.

The Racebird, which will be the craft used by all the competitors in the series, is a wild-looking hydrofoil powered by a 35-kilowatt-hour battery made by Kreisel and a motor that puts out up to 150kW (roughly 200 horsepower), made by marine specialists Mercury. It's been out for its very first test run now, looking pretty maneuverable on the River Po in northern Italy, in the very capable hands of ex-powerboat racing world champion Luca Ferrari.