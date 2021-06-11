These Wild Battery-Electric Hydrofoils Are Going Racing in a New Powerboat Series

The E1 Series has flown under the radar a little bit because boat racing kinda keeps to itself. But E1 isn't really boats; it's hydrofoils and it's definitely motorsport, brought to you by a lot of the same people behind Formula E. Using the experience that's made Alejandro Agag the guy you can trust to bring an electric series to life (E1 is his third, after FE and Extreme E), the idea is to prove electric marine technologies via the aggressive competition of racing. It's all been mostly ocean vapor up until this point but now it's picked a battery manufacturer for the Racebird, E1 Series' seriously mean-looking blade racer, and things are getting serious. There's a proposed format and we've got specs of what the Racebird, E1's vicious-looking hydrofoil, is going to be working with. A 35-kilowatt-hour battery will give an output up to 150kW (roughly 200 horsepower), sending these things literally semi-flying over the water around harbor circuits.

E1 Series

The whole thing is the brainchild of Norwegian marine designer Sophi Horne, who wanted to make boats seem cool as a method of transportation. She contacted Agag and he was convinced enough to assemble the people now making E1 Series happen. The plan is to go racing in harbors and off-shore places that can accommodate spectators. An in-game example on E1's site, where you can drive the Racebird in a probably not entirely physics-accurate way, shows a circuit in Monaco harbor. There are a few more steps along the way to actually get there, of course. Horne had designed the Racebird but she hadn't negotiated the supply for its powertrain, which is what's starting to come together now. E1 announced this week that it's working with Kreisel, a specialist battery builder who supply performance, racing, and marine contexts. Kreisel is currently contracted to supply batteries to FIA World Rallycross and the FIA World Rally Championship when it goes hybrid. It might seem a little bit backwards to decide the battery and the output before you have the powertrain but as E1 Series CEO and former motorsport director at McLaren Applied Technologies Rodi Basso told me, you have to start somewhere. "The mission profile is the most important," he explained. "So you need to understand what the vehicle or the vessel is for. "The first choice, from a technology standpoint is to understand whether to lean towards power density or energy density, which translated into English means: are you looking for torque, acceleration, pushing or are you looking for range? "In the ideal world, you'd look for both. So that's where you need a partner like Kreisel to find the sweet spot of the technology that will allow you to be credible by your racing standpoints. "But still—and this is the big challenge of all electric mobility —be reasonable about how much you can race for, time or miles distance. So that's the very first big checkpoint to take."