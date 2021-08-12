Refresh Your Entire Tool Kit with an Amazing Deal on this One Essential Tool 

The Crescent CRW10 ratchet features 72 teeth for five full degrees of access. it's made of Chrome Vanadium Alloysteel so it'll last for years‚ and even if it doesn't? All Crescent hand tools are warranted for life to be free of defects in material and workmanship.

Want to upgrade your tool kit, quickly and easily? You don't need a whole new tool setup, and you don't need the latest and greatest tech-y gizmo or doodad. What you need is a new ratchet. And right now you can save 31 percent of the Crescent Tools 3/8-inch drive, 11 1/4-inch Flex Head Teardrop Ratchet . Normally $30, right now you can get it at Amazon right now for just $20.61.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

You'll be amazed at how much one new ratchet—a tool that works only in conjunction with sockets, drivers, and dozens of other tools in your tool box—can make such a difference in your tooling experience. The smooth 72-tooth ratcheting operation, the comfort of a fully polished 11 1/4-inch handle, and the surface drive technology all make wrenching and ratcheting far more pleasurable than ever before. It really can revitalize your entire tool set.

Worried about buying tools off Amazon? In this case, don't be: This offer comes direct from the Crescent Tool store on Amazon, so you know you can trust the seller—and you know they'll back up the lifetime warranty.

Crescent says its "mechanics tools meet the specs—and more," and our main tool man Hank O'Hop agrees wholeheartedly.

All Crescent sockets and ratchets meet or exceed A.N.S.I load specifications so you can count on them to be strong, well-designed, and durable enough to get the job done right, time after time. Between the steel alloy construction, the chrome polished finish, and the lifetime warranty, you'll renew your love of wrenching and ratcheting—all for just 20 bucks.

Pick up the Crescent Tools 3/8-inch Drive, 11 1/4" Flex Head Teardrop Ratchet today. You'll save $9.38, but more importantly, you'll rediscover why you love being in the garage so much in the first place.