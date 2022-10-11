The Best Prime Early Access Sale Watch Deals
Watches and cars go together like peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and here at The Drive, I've delivered an almost weekly column devoted to all the watch deals I've found on Amazon and elsewhere around the web. But today's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale watch deals are unmissable. Below you'll find everything from Garmin and Apple smartwatches to Seiko and Casios, and everything in between. There's something here for everyone, so get your watch deal now.
Garmin
- Garmin Fenix 6, Premium Multisport GPS Watch (33 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch With Heart Rate, Black/Gray (60 percent off)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features (40 percent off)
- Garmin Instinct (43 percent off)
Seiko
- Coutura SSG009 (52 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SNKL45 (5 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD95 (34 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SNXS77 (42 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SSK003 (5 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SNK809 (27 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD65 (30 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD59 (30 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD51 (25 percent off)
- Seiko 5 SRPD79 (30 percent off)
- Prospex SNE585 (43 percent off)
- Prospex SRPE99 (25 percent off)
- Prospex Speedtimer Solar Chronograph SSC813P1 (15 percent off)
- Prospex SNJ029 (12 percent off)
- Prospex SNE549 (25 percent off)
- Japanese Mechanical Automatic SZSB012 (84 percent off)
- Essentials SUR307 (48 percent off)
- Essentials SUR311 (46 percent off)
- Essentials Chrono SS SSB403 (39 percent off)
- Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch SSB345 (57 percent off)
- Recraft SNKP23 (50 percent off)
- Stainless Steel SNKN37 (52 percent off)
- Stainless Steel SSB325 (40 percent off)
- Stainless Steel SSB347 (49 percent off)
- Presage SRPB43 (22 percent off)
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 8 (13 percent off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (17 percent off)
- Apple Watch SE (15 percent off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (20 percent off)
Casio
- Pro Trek PRW-3500T-7CR Tough Solar (34 percent off)
- Twin Sensor SGW-100-2BCF (39 percent off)
- G-Shock MUDMASTER GWG-1000-1A3 (10 percent off)
- G-Shock Master of G Mudmaster Carbon Core Guard GGB100-1A (10 percent off)
- G-Shock Tactical Mudmaster GGB100-1A9 (17 percent off)
- G-Shock DW6900-1V (38 percent off)
- G-Shock DW5600E-1V (54 percent off)
- G-Shock DW9052-1BCG (29 percent off)
- G-Shock GD350-8 (31 percent off)
- Illuminator AE-1500WH-1AVCF (27 percent off)
- World Time AE-1200WH-1AVCF (33 percent off)
- Unisex F-108WH-1ACF Big Square (27 percent off)
- Stainless Steel Quartz EF527D-2AV (34 percent off)
- Heavy-Duty Chronograph MCW100H-4AV (39 percent off)
Tag-Heuer
- Formula 1 Chronograph Quartz Grey Dial CAZ101AGFC8304 (18 percent off)
- Formula 1 Mens Watch WAZ1010.BA0842 (8 percent off)
- Formula 1 Chronograph Quartz Black Dial CAZ101AC.FT8024 (14 percent off)
- Men's WAZ1110.BA0875 (8 percent off)
- Aquaracer CAY1111.BA0927 (6 percent off)
- Aquaracer WAZ1111.FT8023 (16 percent off)
- Aquaracer WAY101E.FC8222 (5 percent off)
- Aquaracer 300M Chronograph CAY1110.BA0927 (17 percent off)
- Carrera Calibre Heuer 02 CBG2A10.FT6168 (17 percent off)
