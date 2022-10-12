Amazon’s Go-Karts, ATVs, and UTVs Are on Sale Right Now
There’s a four-wheeled product on this list for every member of the family.
It’s sale season, and although it’s great to pick up something you need, it’s even sweeter to get something you want. Like a go-kart. I’ve found the four-wheeled products that’ll give you the most smiles per dollar on Amazon. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so if you want to have fun this weekend, hit Add to Cart now.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Massimo Motor 200cc Go Off-Road Baja Buggy ($500 off with coupon)
- Massimo Motor MSA 400 ATV 352cc ($500 off with coupon)
- Massimo Buck 450 with Dump Bed Two-Wheel/Four-Wheel Drive UTV ($1,000 off with coupon)
- Massimo Buck 250X 4-Seater Two-Wheel Drive UTV ($1,000 off with coupon)
- Hover-1 Electric Go-Kart for Kids and Adults (28 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Pro (13 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart Drift Kit (10 percent off)
- Razor Dune Buggy (23 percent off)
- Razor Ground Force Drifter Kart (34 percent off)
- Hyper GoGo GoKart Kit - Hoverboard Attachment (10 percent off)
- Two Dots Go-Kart Hoverboard Kit for Adults (16 percent off)
