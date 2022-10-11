Win Big With Apple’s Prime Early Access Sale
These deals are sweeter than (insert brand) pie.
Apple practically always has a product that makes me think, “if that was on sale, it would be mine.” Well, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale means that thought is a reality and you can get everything from smartwatches to laptops with a significant discount. Apple isn’t a brand that usually has good bargains, so don’t wait around on these deals.
If the model on sale doesn’t have the specs you’re looking for, follow the link and you’ll see the full list of the various discounts on that model.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Apple Watch Series 8 (13 percent off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (17 percent off)
- Apple Watch SE (15 percent off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (20 percent off)
- Apple AirPods Second Generation (43 percent off)
- Apple AirPods Pro Second Generation (6 percent off)
- 2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128 GB (18 percent off)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Wi-Fi 64 GB (18 percent off)
- 2022 Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch Wi-Fi 64 GB (7 percent off)
- 2021 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64 GB (20 percent off)
- 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: M1 Chip with of 256 GB of SSD Storage (20 percent off)
- 2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch: M1 Pro chip with 512 GB of SSD Storage (20 percent off)
