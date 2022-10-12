Walker’s Razor Slim Ear Protection Will Keep Race-Induced Tinnitus At Bay
Can you hear me now?
Motorsports are loud. You've got screaming V4s in MotoGP, furious 11,000 horsepower top-fuel dragsters, anti-lag poppin' drift cars, historic four rotors, and all manner of off-road fury from trophy trucks. While amazing to behold, they can literally deafen you if you're not careful, which is why something like these ear muffs from Walker's are so good. And all of them are on sale.
- Walker's Razor Slim Ultra Low Profile Hearing Protection Electronic Earmuffs (51 percent off)
- Walker's Unisex Adult's Lightweight Foldable Hearing Protection (30 percent off)
- Walker's Youth Children’s Low Profile Noise-Reducing Hearing Protection Earmuffs (Blue) (18 percent off)
- Walker's Youth Children’s Low Profile Noise-Reducing Hearing Protection Earmuffs (Pink) (15 percent off)
