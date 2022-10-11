The Best Prime Early Access Sale Power Tool Deals
Get ya power tools! Get ya power tools here!
We talk a lot about power tool deals here at The Drive, but there's never a better time when every power tool Amazon sells goes on sale. We've rounded up the best power tool deals from Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and DeWalt to ensure your garage and power tool ecosystem is fully stocked. You're welcome.
DeWalt
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 5-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit (35 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Impact Driver Kit (25 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with 21-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (41 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit with 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (27 percent off)
- DeWalt Buffer/Polisher 7-9-Inch (32 percent off)
- DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (55 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery 6.0Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Pack 3.0Ah with Charger (62)
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set/Drill Bit Set 100-Piece (65 percent off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 168-Piece (55 percent off)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20-Volt Max Charger and 5Ah Battery Double Pack (49 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Charger 4-Port (31 percent off)
Ryobi
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver (7 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah High Capacity Battery (2-Pack) (13 percent off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver (19 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion Combo Kit (6-Tools) (6 percent off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8 in. Right Angle Drill (7 percent off)
- 18V LED compact area light (2-pack) (15 percent off)
- ONE+ Cordless Dual Power LED Spotlight (7 percent off)
- ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Heat Gun (10 percent off)
Makita
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless 8-Pc. Combo Kit (8 percent off)
- 18V LXT 2-Pc. Combo Kit (11 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-Speed 3/8" Sq. Drive Impact Wrench (8 percent off)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery (2-Pack) (5 percent off)
- 12V Max CXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (43 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit (12 percent off)
- 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless High-Pressure Inflator (6 percent off)
- XPS 60 Piece Impact Bit Set (25 percent off)
- 47 Pc. Ratchet and Bit Set (45 percent off)
Milwaukee
- M18 Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit (14 percent off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Battery Pack 12.0Ah (8 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 1/2" Drill/Driver (Bare Tool)-Peak Torque (15 percent off)
- M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (5 percent off)
- M18 Fuel 7 Invariable Speed Polisher Kit w/Pads (25 percent off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (9 percent off)
- M12 XC 4.0 Extended Capacity Battery Pack (15 percent off)
- M12 Cordless Rotary Tool (37 percent off)
- M18 LED Stick Light (7 percent off)
- M18 Fuel 1/4IN Impact Driver (7 percent off)
- M18 FUEL 3/8" Compact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (17 percent off)
More Prime Early Access Sales
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Get caffeinated with these awesome coffee deals
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales