This Listing for an ‘Arctic Limo’ Has a Wild Surprise Inside

I don't know how many arctic explorers look for exploration and rescue vehicles on Facebook Marketplace but, for any that do, there's currently Sherp the Ark 3400 up for sale in Wisconsin. Sherp is a Ukrainian manufacturer of the most extreme amphibian all-terrain vehicles on the planet, specifically designed for exploration and rescue. The Ark 3400 version comes with a rear trailer module that attaches to the back of the Sherp and increases passenger capacity to 22 people, including the driver. This one is covered in an 'Arctic White' wrap with an orange and black interior. Speaking of interior, this one also comes with an unusual surprise inside.

The photos show its rear trailer section filled with blowup dolls, presumably to show off how many people can fit inside. It's an interesting choice of prop for such a demonstration.

Blowup dolls aside, the Sherp the Ark 3400 is an absolute unit. Just the Sherp itself is a massive, aluminum-bodied all-terrain vehicle that boasts approach and departure angles of 40 degrees and a load capacity of 7,495 pounds. It's also an amphibian vehicle, meaning it can float and the deep treads of its tires can propel it through the water. With the Ark 3400 rear module, it also gets a clever three-axle steering system than can lift the nose up over obstacles if need be.

Let's talk about those tires for a moment, though, because they're fascinating. There is no traditional suspension setup in a Sherp. Instead, its massive tires are the suspension. They can be inflated and deflated by the engine's exhaust gases and they're all connected. As a tire drives over a large obstacle, that obstacle presses some of the air inside the tire into the other tires, and then when it's off the large object, they all stabilize again. All four tires can also be inflated or deflated at will, with a button in the cabin. There's also an option to store extra fuel tanks inside the centers of the wheels and this specific Sherp has such extra fuel tanks equipped.

As for the engine itself, it's a Doosan D24 turbocharged 2.4-liter diesel four-cylinder, with 75 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. That might not sound like enough for such a heavy vehicle but its incredibly low gearing means it has all the torque it needs to handle any kind of terrain. Though, that means it has to make do with a top speed of just 18.6 mph on land and 3.7 mph on water. However, speed isn't important in the sorts of situations where a Sherp is needed. Instead, torque and range are more valuable and the Sherp can operate for up to 82 hours with max fuel. It's also U.S. EPA-certified and it meets the EPA's tier 4 emissions standards.

The seller of this Sherp the Ark 3400 is asking $400,000 and is considering all offers. Some Sherps are outfitted with medical gear, stretchers, and rescue equipment but this one is mostly loaded with seats. So if you're looking for something that can take you and 21 of your best pals to the arctic circle, you can get this Sherp the Ark 3400 and do so without fear. Blowup dolls sold separately.