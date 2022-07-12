Lego Car Prices Are Going Up Soon. Here Are Kits To Buy Now

Lego announced it would raise the prices on many of its products starting next month. Some of the affected Lego sets are cars and motorcycles, which will cost more by up to $70. Time to pick up those holiday gifts for yourself. (It's fine, we all do it.)

According to The Brothers Brick, Lego says the price increases are because of increased raw material costs. It's possible the price jump was driven by the petroleum supply shock following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as most Lego pieces are made from oil-derived ABS plastic. A small number of Lego pieces are made from renewable bioplastic, but not enough to make up the difference. The company said it had previously absorbed the price increases to maintain prices (after record profits in 2021). However, it has now chosen to increase the prices of some sets, effective as soon as August.

Lego Bugatti Chiron | Bugatti

The new pricing has already been updated on Barnes & Noble according to Jay's Brick Blog, which aggregated the price changes. We have collected the price changes to automotive or adjacent sets (such as motorcycles) here.

New Price (Old Price)

The current list of price increases may not be complete, so other sets not included may go up in price as well. It's probably a good idea to expect price increases on complex sets like the Ferrari Daytona SP3, Ford Mustang, and the upcoming Chevrolet Camaro Z28.

