The Suzuki Samurai Is One of Hagerty’s Bull Market Cars to Buy in 2022

You might not be so surprised by others on the list, like the 1992–95 Porsche 968 or 1979–85 Mazda RX-7. Those are enthusiast cars whose production runs align with the childhood of new buyers on the market today, so it only makes sense that their value would increase in the next year or so. Perhaps that's part of why the 1985–95 Samurai is set for a glow-up year, along with the fact that approximately 10 clean ones remain in existence.

Hagerty, the collector car insurance mega-firm , releases an annual list of bull market cars that are set to soar in value. These picks are chosen with hard data in mind so it certainly isn't random, and there are even handy graphs that accompany each selection to show exactly how that model is trending up, up, and away. The cream of the crop for 2022 has been released and among them are a few shoo-ins for big money. Then there's the Suzuki Samurai.

Hagerty claims Samurais in excellent condition are currently priced from $10,200. That's by far the cheapest of any car in this lineup. Affordability has always been a perk of the humble Suzuki's, and it's a big part of why so many were sold over the course of 10 years. At roughly 2,000 pounds, it's also a far cry from the heavy-hitting off-roaders we're used to, making them pretty darn agile on the trails.

If you're looking to cash in on the anticipated bull market, though, I'd minimize the number of pinstripes you allow twigs and branches to make on your rig. That isn't such a worry for Hagerty's other selections, like the 1969–74 Ferrari 246 Dino and 1966–67 Pontiac GTO. Both of those cars have starting prices in the six-figure range when in excellent condition; the Dino actually lands north of $300,000.

Hagerty's 2022 Bull Market List

1969-74 Ferrari 246 Dino

1966-67 Pontiac GTO

1992-95 Porsche 968

1983-97 Land Rover Defender

1979-85 Mazda RX-7

1963-67 Mercedes-Benz 230SL

1975-93 Volvo 245

1965-70 Cadillac DeVille

1985-95 Suzuki Samurai

2008-12 Tesla Roadster Sport

As for the Samurai, 39 percent of Hagerty insurance quotes for the model were given to Gen Xers. Millennials made up 26 percent of the pie while Boomers filed in closely behind with 25 percent. Pre-Boomers and Post-Millennials split the remaining 10 percent equally, so it's clear who's buying these up. Values have climbed a modest five percent in 2020 and 2021, so expect that number to swell a little more over the coming 12-month period.

