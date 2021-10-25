Watch a Stranded Suzuki Get Rescued from the Mountains After 47 Years

Forget a Klondike Bar; the greatest test of desire is what someone would do to get their hands on a beloved Suzuki Jimny 4x4. Some would go to extremes to acquire one, like going off-grid down a disused mining trail in the Sierra Nevada Mountains to recover one that has been stranded for almost half a century.

Such an extraction was chronicled in a trio of videos from Matt's Off Road Recovery on YouTube, which was tipped off to the LJ20 Jimny's location by its owner. As he tells it, he drove the Suzuki up the trail 47 years back while working on mining operations in the area, only to have the vehicle isolated by a landslide. He offered to sell his Jimny for a pittance to the recovery team, which appropriately christened it the Golden Nugget.