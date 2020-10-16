Watching Someone Build an Ultra-Realistic Tiny Garage for Diecast Cars Is Mesmerizing 

"The bricks are real clay bricks just really tiny," DIY Garage explains in the video description.

There are also tiny asphalt shingles, tiny doors and some really, really tiny hinges for the doors.

"This project took me quite a while to make and the hardest part was attaching the tiny hinges to the door posts (which I did off camera because there might have been lots of swearing)," the video description reads.

The attention to detail is awesome. The bricks were even stained after the main structure was together to darken the grout and make the structure look like it's been there for a while.

He even made miniature signs: one with the project's name next to the door, and another for the little electrical box to the right of the main garage that housed batteries, wiring and switches for the lights and fan.

It's all very satisfying to watch. Brick by brick, there's a whole little garage. I might need to install a lift inside to accommodate all of my Polly Pocket-sized Porsche Cayennes, but the great part is that there's more than enough head room for that.