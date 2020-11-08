Tell us if we’re wrong, but one of the things that really annoys us here at The Drive is that nobody ever built a genuine performance minivan. One hunkered down on its wheels, center of gravity lowered and power raised—a minivan that carries the family, but is actually fun to drive.

So we tip our hats to Peugeot of Belgium, which took that idea a couple of steps further and tried to make a genuine race car out of a 1995 Peugeot 806, and succeeded. Sort of.