Illuminated Seat Belt Buckles Are Finally a Thing Thanks to Skoda

Historic Czech carmaker and Volkswagen Group fan favorite Škoda has just introduced illuminated seat belt buckles, claiming they will put an end to the hassle and faff of trying to belt up at night. Perfect or not, we have no idea why this took the industry six decades to accomplish.

Seat belts were invented in the 19th Century by English engineer George Cayley, who felt that his glider would be a touch safer equipped with such a device. By the mid-1950s, several designs were tested, including America's and an almost perfect suggestion by Saab in 1958. However, the three-point V-belts we know today came to be thanks to former SAAB aircraft engineer Nils Bohlin, who patented his idea at Volvo in 1959. The bigger Swedish carmaker made Bohlin's invention standard equipment straight away, saving millions of lives ever since.

Škoda's new smart buckles feature a clear transparent button in place of the traditional red eject button that I must say has faded into pink in my Autobianchi. This new button features a pair of multicolour RGB LEDs that operate in two modes. With nobody in the seat, the LEDs glow white to show the passenger where the buckle is located at night. Škoda uses a crystalline pattern on the clear plastic to spread the light and make the whole button glow. Fans of clubbing will also appreciate the second mode, in which the buckles can be programmed to have an animated welcome sequence to make them even more noticeable in the dark.