Watch the Largest Firefighting Aircraft in the World Beat Back California's Wildfires

Wildfires on the West Coast are raging with hotspots popping up in Oregon, Washington and California. In the latter state, 2.2 million acres have been affected by the ongoing crises, and firefighters on the ground are working hard to contain the flames and save lives. Above them, tankers run constantly, dropping thousands of gallons of fire retardant and water to beat back the inferno. Among these planes is the largest firefighting aircraft in the world: Global SuperTanker Services' 747-400, also known as the Spirit of John Muir.

Capable of carrying 19,600 gallons of water or fire retardant, the Spirit of John Muir can drench an area three miles long and 150 feet wide in a single pass. It does so at landing-like speeds of 160 miles per hour, and at altitudes of 400-800 feet. While this may sound impressive, it's even more astonishing to see.