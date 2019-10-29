This Is What It's Like to Drive Straight Into California's Terrifying Kincade Wildfire

The Kincade Wildfire in Sonoma County, California has forced thousands to evacuate to safety and has effectively turned wine country into a hellscape. Luckily, that doesn't mean it's every person for themselves, as emergency first responders have worked tirelessly to tame the blaze and rescue those stranded. However, in order to save civilians and attempt to salvage 90,000 buildings in harm's way, crews have had to risk their own lives getting into the heart of the fire. This video just uploaded to Twitter by San Francisco Firefighters 798 shows exactly how dangerous the situation really is.

Firefighters 798 was one of 86 active fire crews in the area as of Tuesday morning. The squad filmed part of its nightmarish drive through an afflicted area, showing both hills surrounding the truck completely ablaze, with debris falling everywhere. The video is said to have been filmed around 3 a.m., proving that first responders are working around the clock to save American lives.