This Giant, No-Reserve Slot Car Paradise Is the Easiest Way to Own a Private Race Track

Following in that $200,000 Bond DB5 scale model's footsteps, another thing you cannot actually drive has popped up for sale on Bring a Trailer. Being offered with no reserve is a slot car track which, taking up a whole 120 square feet of space, will probably be the most impressive in-home slot car track you've ever seen.

Custom-built for the seller eight years ago by a Detroit company called Slot Mods, this particular track measures 20 feet long and six feet wide. More impressive than its size, however, might be the attention to detail. The track, structures, signs and landscaping have all been painstakingly hand-painted and are remarkably life-like.