Help Identify This SUV Allegedly Involved in Memphis Abduction This Morning

Police in Memphis are asking for help to identify an SUV they say was involved in an abduction Friday morning in the 3800 block of Central Avenue near Zach Curlin Street. Police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was taken by a man driving a dark-colored SUV in the early morning hours, while she was running. Fletcher was wearing a pink top, and purple running shorts, and is 5-feet-6-inches tall and approximately 137 pounds.

Friends of Fletcher said she was allegedly abducted around 4:30 a.m. Fletcher is a teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis, according to the school.

Footage released by the police department shows a grainy, dark-colored SUV with few discernible markings. It's unclear if Fletcher knew her alleged abductor, although the police have said she was "reportedly forced." We've reached out to the Memphis Police Department for further information but haven't yet heard back.