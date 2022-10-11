The Best Prime Early Access Sale Electric Scooter Deals
As someone who’s owned two electric scooters and still has one, I can tell you they’re a game changer. Whether you want to easily explore your area, save on travel expenses, or just have fun on your commute, electric scooters have something to offer.
I bought both of mine on sale because they were a tad expensive at full retail price. Knowing you saved on the purchase and that you’re saving every time you use the scooter instead of an Uber tastes unbelievably sweet, especially as gas prices continue to rise. Don’t miss the chance to experience that.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Hiboy S2 Pro Electric Scooter 500-Watt (45 percent off)
- Hiboy S2 Max (20 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot F-Series (42 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot E22 E45 (38 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot S-Max Self-Balancing Electric Scooter (37 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Electric Scooter (37 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Max G30P (15 percent off)
- Segway Ninebot Max G30LP (20 percent off)
- Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter (31 percent off)
- Gotrax XR Ultra Electric Scooter (28 percent off)
- Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter (20 percent off)
- iScooter 1S Electric Scooter (26 percent off)
- iScooter Max (32 percent off)
- SmooSat E9 Pro Electric Scooter for Kids (33 percent off)
- 1Plus Electric Scooter 500-Watt (20 percent off)
- EverCross EV08E Electric Scooter 350-Watt (30 percent off)
- Gyroor Electric Scooter 500-Watt (13 percent off)
- AovoPro ES80 Electric Scooter (30 percent off)
- Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter for Kids 8 and Up (33 percent off)
Let us know what you’re going to use your scooter for in the comments.
