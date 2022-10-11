The Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals
Here’s everything you want in one place.
Welcome, everyone, to Amazon's terribly named Prime Early Access Sale which we'll henceforth call Prime Day 2: Electric Boogaloo. Over the next two days, The Drive will be bringing you all the best deals we can find and updating this very post as we go. It'll have watchemaas, quick jacks, power tools, hand tools, TVs, phones, off-road gear, camping equipment, drones, and more. So keep hitting refresh as these deals are sure to come in fast and loose.
Garmin
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Watch (60 percent off)
- Garmin InReach Mini (6 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 86i (12 percent off)
- Garmin DriveSmart Traffic GPS Navigator (47 percent off)
- Garmin GPSMAP 66s Handheld GPS (44 percent off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (43 percent off)
- Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch (40 percent off)
- Garmin TacX Boost Indoor Bike Trainer (34 percent off)
- Garmin Fenix 6 Multisport GPS Watch (34 percent off)
- Garmin Striker Cast Sonar (22 percent off)
- Garmin vivofit jr. Kid's Fitness Tracker (14 percent off)
Casio
- Pro Trek PRW-3500T-7CR Tough Solar (34 percent off)
- Twin Sensor SGW-100-2BCF (39 percent off)
- G-Shock MUDMASTER GWG-1000-1A3 (10 percent off)
- G-Shock Master of G Mudmaster Carbon Core Guard GGB100-1A (10 percent off)
- G-Shock Tactical Mudmaster GGB100-1A9 (17 percent off)
- G-Shock DW6900-1V (38 percent off)
- G-Shock DW5600E-1V (54 percent off)
- G-Shock DW9052-1BCG (29 percent off)
- G-Shock GD350-8 (31 percent off)
- Illuminator AE-1500WH-1AVCF (27 percent off)
- World Time AE-1200WH-1AVCF (33 percent off)
- Unisex F-108WH-1ACF Big Square (27 percent off)
- Stainless Steel Quartz EF527D-2AV (34 percent off)
- Heavy-Duty Chronograph MCW100H-4AV (39 percent off)
DeWalt
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 5-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit (35 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Impact Driver Kit (25 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Compact Cordless Drill/Driver Kit with 21-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (41 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Drill Driver/Impact Combo Kit with 14-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set (27 percent off)
- DeWalt Buffer/Polisher 7-9-Inch (32 percent off)
- DeWalt 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (55 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery 6.0Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery Pack 3.0Ah with Charger (62)
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set/Drill Bit Set 100-Piece (65 percent off)
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 168-Piece (55 percent off)
- DeWalt FlexVolt 20-Volt Max Charger and 5Ah Battery Double Pack (49 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Charger 4-Port (31 percent off)
Generators
- Jackery Explorer 2,000-Watt Pro Portable Power Station (62 percent off)
- Jackery Solar 1000-Watt Generator with two SolarSaga 100-Watt Panels (33 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300-Watt (40 percent off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000-Watt Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) (30 percent off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100-Watt Portable Solar Panel for Explorer (30 percent off)
- Jackery SolarSaga 60-Watt Solar Panel for Explorer (37 percent off)
Jump Starters
- NOCO Genius GENPRO10X3 3-Bank On-Board Battery Charger (52 percent off)
- NOCO Genius GEN5X1 1-Bank On-Board Battery Charger (52 percent off)
- NOCO GENIUS5 5A Smart Charger (46 percent off)
- NOCO Boost XL GB50 Lithium Jump Starter (45 percent off)
- NOCO Boost Sport GB20 Lithium Jump Starter (25 percent off)
- NOCO GENIUS10 10A Smart Charger (52 percent off)
- NOCO GENIUS1 1A Smart Charger (48 percent off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A Lithium Jump Starter (46 percent off)
- NOCO GENIUS5 5A Smart Charger (46 percent off)
- NOCO Boost X GBX75 2500A Lithium Jump Starter (46 percent off)
- NOCO Boost Max GB250 5250A Lithium Jump Starter (44 percent off)
- NOCO BoostX Car Charger (31 percent off)
- NOCO GENIUSPRO50 50A Smart Charger (50 percent off)
- NOCO Boost Max GB251 3000A Lithium Jump Starter (44 percent off)
TVs
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (40 percent off)
- LG OLED A1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (26 percent off)
- LG 55-Inch Class OLED Evo G2 Series 4K Smart TV and LG S75Q 3.1.2ch Sound Bar (27 percent off)
- LG 77-Inch Class OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV with LG S75Q Sound Bar (27 percent off)
- LG 77-Inch Class OLED B2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (9 percent off)
- LG 43-Inch 4K Smart TV (6 percent off)
- Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV (20 percent off)
- Samsung 65-Inch Curved UHD 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (19 percent off)
- Samsung 32-Inch Frame QLED LS03 Series FHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV (17 percent off)
- Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (22 percent off)
- Hisense ULED 65U7G QLED 65-Inch Android 4K Smart TV (36 percent off)
- Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (30 percent off)
- Insignia 65-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (39 percent off)
- Insignia 42-Inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV (33 percent off)
- TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV (8 percent off)
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV (35 percent off)
EDC
- Gerber Gear Truss Multitool (16 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Prybrid Utility Knife (35 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Remix Folding Pocket Knife (58 percent off)
- Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife Cleaver (29 percent off)
- CRKT M16-14SFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife (20 percent off)
- CRKT Provoke Zap Kinematic EDC Folding Pocket Knife (25 percent off)
- CRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket Knife (15 percent off)
- CRKT Biwa Fixed Blade Knife (6 percent off)
- CRKT M16-14DSFG EDC Folding Pocket Knife (20 percent off)
- CRKT EDC Folding Pocket Knife (9 percent off)
- Spyderco Endura 4 (18 percent off)
- Spyderco Delica 4 (20 percent off)
- Spyderco Tasman Salt 2 (18 percent off)
- Spyderco Para 3 (19 percent off)
- Benchmade 940 EDC (10 percent off)
- Benchmade Grizzly Ridge (18 percent off)
- Benchmade Mini Bugout (7 percent off)
- Benchmade Turret 980 (7 percent off)
- Benchmade Fact 417 (17 percent off)
- Benchmade 601 Tengu Flipper (19 percent off)
- Kershaw Appa Folding Tactical Pocket Knife (10 percent off)
- Kershaw Analyst Tanto Pocket Knife (32 percent off)
- Kershaw Clash Pocket Knife (31 percent off)
- Kershaw Shuffle II (25 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More Prime Early Access Sales
- Noco's here to save the day with these great Early Access sales
- Here are the best Prime Early Access power tool deals
- Don't miss these amazing Prime Early Access watch deals
- Check out Garmin's awesome Prime Early Access sale
- Upgrade your EDC with these Early Access knife sales
- DJI's Prime Early Access sale starts now
- Cardo's killer Prime Early Access Sale will upgrade your ride
- Get caffeinated with these awesome coffee deals
- Gearwrench's Prime Early Access sale is excellent
- Power up with these Prime Early Access generator sales