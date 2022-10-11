The Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Welcome, everyone, to Amazon's terribly named Prime Early Access Sale which we'll henceforth call Prime Day 2: Electric Boogaloo. Over the next two days, The Drive will be bringing you all the best deals we can find and updating this very post as we go. It'll have watchemaas, quick jacks, power tools, hand tools, TVs, phones, off-road gear, camping equipment, drones, and more. So keep hitting refresh as these deals are sure to come in fast and loose.