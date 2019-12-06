Best TPMS Tools: Reset Tire Pressure Sensors Yourself and Save Money
Get a TPMS tool to identify tire sensors and relearn the system after repairs and maintenance
- Best OverallAutel MaxiTPMS New Generation Diagnostic & Service ToolSummarySummary
Activates all recognized universal and OEM TPMS sensors. Provides direct access to the car or truck’s engine control unit (ECU) via OBD II, or the on-board diagnostic connection. Allows for retrieving and clearing diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) and reprogramming of sensor IDs.ProsPros
TPMS relearn gives access to the vehicle’s ECU for quick diagnostics and reading and writing of the sensors’ IDs. The Sensor Check feature allows viewing of TPMS data such as the sensor’s ID, battery, and position, plus tire pressure and temperature.ConsCons
You’ll need a device to store the included sensors. Programming may be a little awkward for some users.
- Best ValueAutel MaxiTPMS TS401SummarySummary
This is a hand-held unit that the maker claims functions on 98 percent of cars and trucks. It works by scanning the TPMS sensor’s ID, then you input the IDs directly into the device. Alternatively, you can manually input the ID.ProsPros
Activates all tire deflation-triggered and magnetic-triggered sensors found in TPMS’s. A lifetime of free updates included. Key-fob testing establishes the correct key frequency.ConsCons
It does not read the battery level of the old sensors (if replacing sensors). May not work on sensors that are not Autel brand.
- Honorable MentionJDIAG 2IN1 TPMS Relearn ToolSummarySummary
This easy-to-use, economical tool works fast with only the touch of a button. Use it on a wide variety of vehicles, including most GM and Ford cars and trucks.ProsPros
This tool saves you money and a trip to the tire shop because it’s a simple DIY unit. Works on after-market as well as OEM tire pressure sensors. Illustrated instructions included.ConsCons
The written instructions could be more complete. Sometimes the tool does not reset the malfunction indicator light (MIL).