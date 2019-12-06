Best TPMS Tools: Reset Tire Pressure Sensors Yourself and Save Money

Tips

Check the compatibility of the TPMS tool you’d like to buy with the make, model, and model year of your vehicle, as well as the tires. While many TPMS tools are universal, some are designed to only work on a certain manufacturer’s vehicles, i.e., GM, Ford, or Toyota.

Do your research. Prices of these tools vary widely, from under $20 to around $500. Capabilities vary widely, too. Simple tools read and reset the sensors only, while others connect to your vehicle’s ECU for additional diagnostics and allow you to program store and print information.

No wire connections are needed to use TPMS tools. They sense information through your tires’ sidewalls, rims, and even heavy-duty wheel covers.

FAQs

Q: What does a TPMS tool do?

A: This tool identifies the types of sensors in your tires and the information that the sensors contain. This information is necessary for the sensors to work correctly after you have performed maintenance such as a tire replacement or rotation. You use the tool to perform the proper relearn procedures to reset the system.

Q: Do all vehicles have a TPMS?

A: No, only newer cars and trucks. Manufacturers began to install TPMS in vehicles in the 1980s on a few luxury cars. Rollover problems on some vehicles in the late 1990s prompted laws mandating TPMS on U.S. vehicles. As of 2012, all vehicles sold in the U.S. and EU must have a TPMS.

Q: What does a TPMS do?

A: A TPMS has sensors that monitor the pressure in each tire. If the pressure is low, the TPMS sends this data to your vehicle’s onboard computer. The computer lights up a malfunction indicator light (MIL) on your car or truck’s dashboard so you can refill the tire(s) with air to the proper inflation level.

Final Thoughts

We chose the Autel MaxiTPMS New Generation Diagnostic & Service Tool as our top choice overall because it recognizes sensors universally and connects directly to your vehicle’s ECU.

The hand-held Autel MaxiTPMS TS401 is our choice for best value because it works on 98 percent of today’s cars and trucks.